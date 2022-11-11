Cycling through Flanders, I learn how Belgium’s beer heritage and its First World War history intersect

Because of the flat landscape, it’s a quick cycle to Woesten, a village whose brewery was destroyed during the war. Since brewing beer is a Belgian tradition, it was rebuilt in a new location in 1920. Deca Brewery is now run by Nicolas Christiaens, a fifth-generation brewer.

“A love of beer is in our culture,” explains brewmaster Jeroen Steenkiste, standing next to a copper mash tun that dates to the 1880s. “Every small village had its own brewery back in the day.”

Steenkiste is honouring that tradition with a classic Belgian-style blond, a dubbel and a tripel, which would approximate what the brewery made historically. As a craft brewer, he’s also experimenting with a range of barrel-aged beers, like the delicious Vleteren 12. On Saturdays when the tasting room is open, it’s packed with tourists visiting the war memorial fields or cycling the routes, says Steenkiste.

Our easy ride continues all the way to Ypres, and the scenery gradually becomes less rural as we approach the city. In town, we pedal adjacent to a canal that parallels an imposing brick wall. The foliage-topped facade was built in the 14th century and once encircled the city.

Now, part of this ancient fortification houses Kazematten, the city’s only brewery. Kazematten means “casemates,” which are dugout-like rooms under the city wall, which now hold the tanks that create the brewery’s range of Belgian beers. A WWI black-and-white photo mural decorates a wall opposite the tasting bar; during the war, the building was used as a mess hall and dugout for some officers, explains Pieter Verdonck, marketing manager for Kazematten and its parent brewery, St. Bernardus.

“We decided to call our beers the Wipers Times because this facility was also used by soldiers to make a satire paper that was like an account of the war,” says Verdonck, explaining that British soldiers mispronounced Ypres as “Wipers,” hence the name. “They were laughing at their own misery, basically. They wrote that newspaper and printed it here.”

It feels a bit strange to sample beer inside a bunker, in a city steeped in such a sad history. Verdonck admits it takes a delicate balance to promote beer and a brewery that take their names from a bloody war. It has to be done in a respectful way, he says.

Afterwards, we cycle to the nearby In Flanders Fields Museum, which explains Belgium’s role in the war and the brutal battles that took place in Flanders Fields. The interactive museum lets us choose a soldier whose story we’ll follow as we tour past exhibits that set out a timeline, along with artifacts from the war.

Our soldier, a Canadian from B.C., dies on the front. Soon after that, we come across a giant display of the poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by John McCrae on the battlefront in 1915. The gravity of what happened here a century ago really hits home.

Later in the evening, back in Poperinge, I sip another Westvleteren 12 and contemplate our bike ride through history. I like to think that then, as now, these warming, malty beers — brewed in a place of reflection — provided a modicum of solace (or a small taste of normalcy) during dark times.

Lisa Kadane travelled as a guest of Visit Flanders, which did not review or approve this article.