Can’t decide between the beach or jungle? Find both at this new luxury resort overlooking the Pacific Ocean

The backstory: Mexico has no shortage of beach retreats, and the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México, is the latest to join the fray. But proximity to the Pacific Ocean isn’t what truly sets the location apart: The new property, which opened Nov. 7, is surrounded by jungle on a 3,000-plus-acre nature reserve (only 2 per cent of which will be developed). And beyond the typical resort trappings (yes, of course, there’s a luxury spa), there’s also an 18-hole golf course, and a low-impact farm supplying the restaurants with “zero-mile,” couldn’t-be-fresher ingredients.

The space: There are 157 rooms and suites, starting from about 700 square feet of indoor-outdoor space. For those wanting to travel with a whole entourage (or wedding party), the most sprawling suite is the five-bedroom villa at more than 12,100 square feet. Many of the accommodations come with their own private infinity pool, and all are designed in a contemporary Mexican style with handcrafted touches, from artisanal hammocks to wall hangings. Sleek as it is, the architecture is meant to look low-key and blend into the landscape, so your eyes are drawn to the real attraction: nature.

The dining: The food and drink concepts include modern-Mexican restaurant Coyul, the breezy poolside taqueria Nacho, and the upcoming seafood-focused spot Sal (opening next year). All of the kitchens benefit from the on-site Rancho Ortega, a 35-acre farm focused on sustainable cultivation, home to a flock of egg-laying chickens, and trees bearing everything from pomegranates to figs.

The extra amenities: There are three infinity pools that cascade down toward the beach; a fully equipped, 24-hour fitness centre; and a spa, currently a pop-up within a villa, offering a menu of massages. (The actual spa, with a complete range of treatments, is expected to open in early 2023.) Also notable is the El Tamarindo Golf Course, which has been drawing players here since opening in 1995; the distractingly scenic 18-hole, par-72 course, designed by David Fleming, is now a part of the Four Seasons.

The nearby sights: The resort is best suited for travellers looking to get away from it all; you can touch down at Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO) and get here within about a half-hour, then spend your entire vacation lazing in the sun, playing water sports, hiking trails and ignoring civilization. Around a 30-minute drive away are the small towns of Melaque and Barra de Navidad, for those in the mood to stroll.

