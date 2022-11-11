What Sasha Exeter is gifting this year

Sasha Exeter worked through quite a few concepts before she landed on the final idea for her new podcast, My Friends Do Dope Shit.

“I won’t dish on what the other ideas were because those could still make for a good show,” says the entrepreneur and fashion influencer mischievously. The concept she settled on came from a “little series” of Instagram Stories she started doing during the pandemic, to highlight and celebrate the “crazy inspiring things” that her friends’ small, often BIPOC-owned businesses were doing to weather the, to put it mildly, strange economic times.

That “little” series went out to Exeter’s more than 150,000 followers, and now her podcast, part of eONE’s network, is an extension of that warm, joyful spirit that is Exeter’s trademark, online and IRL.

She’s known some of her guests for years, while others are acquaintances or, relatably, simply people she’s followed online and become “internet besties” with in her own head. “The real tea is this: not every single person I interviewed for the show is my friend in real life,” Exeter admits.

“But let me tell you something! Interviewing people I know well was a riot,” she says. “It made it less like an interview, more like me hanging out on the couch with a friend playing catch-up on what’s been going on in their lives.”

At the beginning of the producing process, Exeter struggled with imposter syndrome. “The self-doubt was rampant,” she says, adding that she’s used to being on the other side of a microphone, the one answering the questions instead of asking them. “It was a huge learning [experience] and a gentle reminder that great things come when you push through your fears,” she says. “It’s OK to try something new.”

The guest on her first episode, dropping Nov. 15, is Queer Eye star and hair care entrepreneur Jonathan Van Ness, and he’s followed by a very cool, very inspiring lineup.

“I don’t want to give away any spoilers … but if I must, I’ll share this,” says Exeter, when asked which guests impacted her the most. “The Hannah Bronfman interview touched on so many things, and hearing her speak to being a woman of colour with privilege, working in spaces designed for white women, and how she champions female-founded businesses was hella inspiring.”

Corinne Foxx, daughter of actor and musician Jamie, “blew me away,” says Exeter. The founder of curlBOX, Myleik Teele, had her in tears (“Folks better be ready with a pad and paper to take notes,” she says), while fellow former The Kit cover star actor Amanda Brugel was “so down to earth, chill and humble” that Exeter genuinely felt they were best friends by the end of the recording. “Truly, I could go on and on,” says Exeter. “Every single episode there were laughs, tears and jaw-dropping anecdotes.”

We can’t wait to hear more. In the meantime, please enjoy Exeter’s deeply stylish gift picks, some of which are indeed made by her good friends.