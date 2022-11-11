What Sasha Exeter is gifting this year

Sasha Exeter worked through quite a few concepts before she landed on the final idea for her new podcast, My Friends Do Dope Shit.
“I won’t dish on what the other ideas were because those could still make for a good show,” says the entrepreneur and fashion influencer mischievously. The concept she settled on came from a “little series” of Instagram Stories she started doing during the pandemic, to highlight and celebrate the “crazy inspiring things” that her friends’ small, often BIPOC-owned businesses were doing to weather the, to put it mildly, strange economic times.
That “little” series went out to Exeter’s more than 150,000 followers, and now her podcast, part of eONE’s network, is an extension of that warm, joyful spirit that is Exeter’s trademark, online and IRL.
She’s known some of her guests for years, while others are acquaintances or, relatably, simply people she’s followed online and become “internet besties” with in her own head. “The real tea is this: not every single person I interviewed for the show is my friend in real life,” Exeter admits.
“But let me tell you something! Interviewing people I know well was a riot,” she says. “It made it less like an interview, more like me hanging out on the couch with a friend playing catch-up on what’s been going on in their lives.”
At the beginning of the producing process, Exeter struggled with imposter syndrome. “The self-doubt was rampant,” she says, adding that she’s used to being on the other side of a microphone, the one answering the questions instead of asking them. “It was a huge learning [experience] and a gentle reminder that great things come when you push through your fears,” she says. “It’s OK to try something new.”
The guest on her first episode, dropping Nov. 15, is Queer Eye star and hair care entrepreneur Jonathan Van Ness, and he’s followed by a very cool, very inspiring lineup.
“I don’t want to give away any spoilers … but if I must, I’ll share this,” says Exeter, when asked which guests impacted her the most. “The Hannah Bronfman interview touched on so many things, and hearing her speak to being a woman of colour with privilege, working in spaces designed for white women, and how she champions female-founded businesses was hella inspiring.”
Corinne Foxx, daughter of actor and musician Jamie, “blew me away,” says Exeter. The founder of curlBOX, Myleik Teele, had her in tears (“Folks better be ready with a pad and paper to take notes,” she says), while fellow former The Kit cover star actor Amanda Brugel was “so down to earth, chill and humble” that Exeter genuinely felt they were best friends by the end of the recording. “Truly, I could go on and on,” says Exeter. “Every single episode there were laughs, tears and jaw-dropping anecdotes.”
We can’t wait to hear more. In the meantime, please enjoy Exeter’s deeply stylish gift picks, some of which are indeed made by her good friends.
What Sasha Exeter is gifting this holiday season
Jenny Bird Sofia Mega bracelet, $250, jenny-bird.ca SHOP HERE
A statement bauble: “Go big or go home! I am obsessed with the new Sofia Mega bracelet from Canadian jewelry designer Jenny Bird. With its gorgeous fluid design, ribbed texture and caterpillar construction, it’s a beautiful statement piece.”
ela x Sasha Exeter Frame clutch, $118, elahandbags.com SHOP HERE
An ultra-chic clutch: “There is no way I could create a list of gifts to give this season without the hero bag from my latest collection with Ela and Martin Aldorsson of ela handbags. Made with vegan leather and a custom interior lining made from 100 per cent recycled bottles, it’s the perfect bag that will elevate any look and go from day to night.”
Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh (Assouline), $160, assouline.com SHOP HERE
A covetable coffee-table book: “I don’t think this needs any explanation. It is the coffee-table book to gift this year.”
Oui wearable throw blanket, $54 (on sale from $65), chapters.indigo.ca SHOP HERE
A snuggly — and wearable — blanket: “Who doesn’t want to be cosy during the holiday season? I’ve bought this for myself, and it’s so chic and feels like a warm hug. It’s what you’ll want to throw on as soon as you get home at the end of the day.”
Jonathan Adler Cock/Tail coaster set, $171, blackroosterdecor.com SHOP HERE
A cheeky coaster set: “We are back to entertaining in person this holiday season. Jonathan Adler is a cult fave amongst interior design lovers, making this a great gift for someone to add as decor to their bar cart or to use while entertaining family and friends.”
Jo Malone special edition Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne, $215, jomalone.ca SHOP HERE
A special scent: “One of my go-to scents, which has hints of the woody earthiness of sage and fresh ocean air, now comes in a limited-edition, snowball-etched bottle topped with a frosted cap. What I love most about buying gifts from Jo Malone is that they offer personalized engraving on their fragrance and candles, as well as beautiful gift wrapping and cards.”
When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.
Sarah Laing is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for The Kit, writing about celebrity and culture. Follow her on Twitter: @sarahjanelaing
