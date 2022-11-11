The coolest custom gifts to get your hands on now

CGLRO personalized leather toiletry bag, from $54, etsy.com SHOP HERE

Best custom gift for the man in your life: Who doesn’t love a monogrammed toiletry bag? This full-grain leather version has an appealing distressed look to it and comes in a variety of sizes. Reviewers on Etsy say the quality is exceptional, and the shipping time is quick. It also happens to be 70 per cent off.

Levi’s baggy dad jeans, $138, levi.com SHOP HERE

Best custom gift for the stylish one: If you’re heading to the mall to do your gift shopping, make a point to stop by Levi’s Tailor Shop for a fully customized piece. The brand’s in-house tailors can distress, embroider and accessorize your denim item of choice (jeans, jacket, whatever) with your favourite patches and pins. We recommend snagging these super cool baggy dad jeans and adding some embroidered text on the pockets. But really, the world is your oyster.

Away luggage $395, awaytravel.com SHOP HERE

Best custom gift for jet-setters: If you have someone special on your list that’s always on the move, consider gifting them one of the hottest big-ticket items of the season, but with a personalized touch. Gift them Away’s best-selling carry-on and add on a custom luggage tag to give it that extra sentimental touch. And how funky is the new ’90s-inspired holiday collection?

Artifact Uprising hardcover book, from $72, artifactuprising.com SHOP HERE

Best custom gift for sentimental types: Put their story on display with a gorgeous hardcover photo book. With sturdy binding, modern dust jacket styles and curated layout options, this touching lifelong gift makes a worthy addition to any coffee table.

Baublebar blanket, $108, baublebar.com SHOP HERE

Best custom gift for your teen: Have a teen that’s gone away for school? Gift them something they can snuggle up with on the days they miss home. With more than 15 designs and plenty of size options to choose from, you can add up to nine letters to spell out their name, or write a short and thoughtful message. Very cozy.

Impressions Stamped spoon, from $23, etsy.com SHOP HERE

Best custom gift for your partner: For the couples that have quite possibly run out of gift ideas, consider something a little more unique: stamped silverware. Add your initials and the date you first met (or got hitched), and you have a sweet one-of-a-kind keepsake that’s bound to be a hit.

Fujifilm custom wrapping paper, from $18, fujifilmprintlife.ca SHOP HERE

Best custom gift for crafters: If you really want to up your wrapping game this year, you should certainly order customized paper featuring your own photography, like this festive option from Fujifilm. The brand also carries cheeky custom items like mugs, socks and even calendars, so you can really get creative with your pics.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.

Melissa Fejtek is an associate editor at The Kit, writing about beauty and lifestyle. Follow her on Instagram: @melissafejtek