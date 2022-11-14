Maple Leaf Foods shares have risen, while WonderFi’s stock price has tumbled. Here are the past week’s winners and losers

WINNERS

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. MFI-T (+20.6%)

Shares of the Mississauga-based food supplier are up after it reported sales of $1.23 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.19 billion from the same period last year. And despite suffering a $191 million loss from its plant protein unit, shares of Maple Leaf Foods have risen 16.4% over the past month. Meanwhile, the company reported sales from its meat-based protein group rose 3.8 per cent year-over-year.

McEwen Mining Inc. MUX-T (+39.3%)

Despite the Toronto-based gold and silver producer posting a net loss of $10.5 million in the third quarter, shares of McEwen mining are up. The stock price of McEwen Mining has surged more than 34 per cent over the past month but is still down by more than 42 per cent year-to-date. Chairman Rob McEwen also expects higher operating costs to cut into the miner’s production.

Docebo Inc. DCBO-T (+15.08%)

Stellar third-quarter results helped push shares of the Toronto-based software firm higher. Docebo reported revenue of US$37 million during the third quarter, a 37 per cent bump from the same period in 2021. Gross profit also increased from 39 per cent year-over-year to US$29.8 million. Shares of Docebo, one of the firms that benefitted from the pandemic’s switch to online learning, have risen 11 per cent over the past month.

LOSERS

Telesat Corp. TSAT-T (-1.19%)

The past year hasn’t been easy for the Ottawa-based satellite broadband company, which is still working on getting its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation off the ground. Telesat’s revenue fell eight per cent compared to the same period in 2021 and its net loss widened from $52 million to $229 million. Shares of Telesat are down by 78 per cent since January, but up 9.85 per cent this past month.