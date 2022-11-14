House prices are dropping and real estate investing is looking more attractive — here’s how to do it right and make money long term

It’s unknown when mortgage rates will come down, but when they do it will be a good time to invest, real estate experts say. Or, if home prices drop by another 10 to 15 per cent by spring, the costs could be low enough to mitigate the impact of higher rates.

What makes the market appealing now, according to Fox, is that buyers are facing less competition, with sales activity having dropped by a whopping 49 per cent in October 2022 compared to October 2021. It’s becoming less of a seller’s market — when there is high demand and inadequate supply — and becoming a more balanced market for buyers, as there is currently less demand, Fox said.

“Buyers aren’t having to compete nearly as much as the January and February 2022 market frenzy,” he said, adding buyers can put more conditions on their offer such as a home inspection, and can have more time to negotiate with the seller.

An investment property should be bought with the intent to rent it out, not flip it, said Tom Storey, sales representative and team lead with Royal LePage Signature Realty in Toronto.

When prices are declining, it’s not wise to flip a property as it could make less money on the resale. But if it’s a rental, and is seen as a long-term investment — that means owning the property for at least five years, but ideally 10 years — then it will be a profitable investment, Storey said.

Currently, the average rent in Toronto is $3,360 for a two-bedroom apartment, which is up 27.7 per cent year-over-year. And it doesn’t look like rent is going down any time soon, experts say. Skyrocketing rent can help investors cover the higher mortgage payments, Storey added.

However, while rent is drastically up in Toronto it still won’t be enough to make an investor cash-flow positive — at best they can be cash-flow neutral, meaning they’re not making any profit from the property at the end of each month, he said. That’s because higher mortgage rates make it difficult to charge rent that will cover the monthly mortgage cost in addition to making a profit — the rent would be too high and above market value.

If the rent is too high, prospective renters will scout for landlords who are charging less and are likely taking a financial hit.

“In Toronto, it’s a market where you’ll see greater appreciation of the property overtime, which is why it should be a long-term investment,” Storey said. “You’re typically losing money each month but have the goal of building substantial equity in the long-term.”

Ron Butler, mortgage broker of Butler Mortgages, warns that even being cash-flow neutral is dangerous. Investors must conduct a meticulous review of the economics of the rental before buying.

That includes: the monthly mortgage payment; the property tax and the annual rate of increase the municipality imposes on the tax; around one per cent of the property’s value should be set aside for repairs (if the house is valued at $1 million you should set aside at least $10,000 for repairs); and 30 days of vacancy should be set aside in case the tenant leaves, Butler said.

Buyers also need to evaluate their cap rate, which is the cash yield you get from the property after accounting for all expenses but before mortgage payments. It’s calculated as the ratio between the annual rental income to its current market value. The rate needs to be higher than the interest paid on the mortgage otherwise money won’t be made.

Around 10 years ago the goal cap rate would have been six to seven per cent, Butler said. But now, southern Ontario has deviated so much from cap rates that it’s about three per cent, he added. In the pandemic, when interest rates were as low as 1.5 per cent, it was possible to make a profit. But now, with interest rates close to six per cent, it’s difficult to get a cap rate higher than the interest rate in urban centres.

To be cash-flow positive, Hooper said buying property outside of Toronto is a safe bet. That’s why he bought a property in Cambridge, and is looking in places such as Ajax or Oshawa where property prices are cheaper.

It’s a trade off, as homes farther from Toronto don’t appreciate as much, but it means you can make a monthly profit, he said.

“You need to crunch the numbers and see if you’re cash-flow positive. If the answer is no, you have to ask yourself, can I afford to lose that money?” Hooper said.

That’s why Hooper emphasized being prepared to buy outside of Toronto, and to look into growing communities that have the potential to appreciate in value over time.

“I really encourage investors to look elsewhere, because places like Cambridge have lower land transfer tax and ‘cheaper’ prices,” Hooper said. “You can have better cash flow and sell it down the road for a higher price than what you bought it for.”

Clarrie Feinstein is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Reach Clarrie via email: clarriefeinstein@torstar.ca