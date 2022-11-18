On an off-season jaunt to Nantucket, I revel in the tiny island’s devotion to nostalgia, a vacation from reality

I would venture that it is also the freshest. It’s the kind of place — frankly the only place — that makes me want to bicycle past cranberry bogs, take up scalloping and acquire a sperm-whale weather vane (I spy one nearby, poking into a sky islanded with plump October clouds).

I settle on the bicycle part and pedal to Cisco Brewers, Nantucket’s craft brewery. The island may not be as tranquil as it once was, but during the off-season, its relative emptiness escorts you closer to Steinbeck’s Nantucket. I ride past country roads touristed more by coastal winds than by cars; the fox grapes have replaced the lavender, and the wildflower-embroidered beaches are solitary.

The population plummets from about 80,000 people in the summertime to about 14,000 year-rounders. Most of those people appear to have convened at Cisco: It’s bustling with vacationing New Yorkers (and their dogs), festively slurping oysters, adrift on golden seas of Whale’s Tale pale ale.

The next day, I embark on a walking tour, courtesy of the Whaling Museum. The town’s warren of gaslight-lined streetlets are still busy — wedding season stretches on — but not packed as they are in summer, when everyone and their yachts and Range Rovers and pigs and ducks are here.

I’m being literal about the pigs and ducks, by the way. The White Elephant, among the island’s chicest properties, was opened in the 1920s by Nantucket socialite Elizabeth T. Ludwig. Now a study in coastal-grandmother chic, it’s all wicker and haute-rustic beadboard and enough seashell-filled vases to set-dress a Nancy Meyers rom-com. If the Elephant started as a pet project, it remains pet-friendly: There are families who come yearly, booking the harbourside cottages for their pigs and ducks and cats and dogs. You can spot repeat guest Pearl the pig (she wears a string of pearls), promenading the wharf on a leash, the sound of her trotters clipping on cobblestones.

As a tour guide escorts us past carefully preserved pre-Civil War-era buildings (more than 800 still stand), sunshine filtering through the pitch pines and 100-year-old Dutch elms, I feel an exotic feeling come over me. Well-being? Peace?

The literal quiet of the streets is matched by an esthetic quiet. There is no visual dissonance here — the whole place a sort of resort for the eyes and psyche. There are no chain stores or parking fees, and a 184-page zoning document by the island’s Historic District Commission stringently governs architectural and design codes.

Even the palette is policed here; only 11 colours are allowed to decorate doors and trim. The only bold hues on island come from the flowers, beach parasols and bird plumage. And if the past few years have not exactly been defined by calm, this nostalgic orderliness feels like a balm.

Philosophically, I don’t subscribe to the idea of circumscribing creative expression. I’m all for freedom over conformity. But Nantucket is what happens when beauty is not only preserved but privileged, when nostalgia is legislated. And insofar as change is loss, there is something deeply consoling about changelessness, offering a vacation from reality.

There’s no real way to rope off change forever: The beaches and bluffs are eroding due to climate change, which threatens to disappear the entire island in a couple of centuries. But I’d rather not think about that today. Yesterday, it turns out, is the snuggest harbour of all.

Olivia Stren travelled as a guest of White Elephant Resorts, which did not review or approve this article.