In Switzerland’s Jungfrau region, I find an enchanted land of myths, giants and fairy-tale villages

Sitting on the terrace of the Hotel Sunstar in Grindelwald, Switzerland, absorbed in the magnificent alpine view, I scan the snow-dusted pinnacles before me. I’ve been to the Jungfrau region before, so I know what I’m looking for. I’m searching for the Eiger, the Mönch and the Jungfrau, this area’s legendary Big Three peaks, standing sentinel together over storybook villages.

Located in the Bernese Oberland, the Jungfrau region is a heart-stoppingly beautiful land of towering mountains, aquamarine rivers, cascading waterfalls and, in summer, wildflower-carpeted meadows. For centuries, this place has inspired tales of giants, ogres, trolls and other spirits. It’s no surprise, then, that there are such stories about the Big Three.

One local tale holds that a family of ill-tempered giants lived in the area around Wengen village. One day, a poor old man dressed in rags came by and asked the giants for a cup of milk. The giants refused, claiming the old man deserved only water. But what the giants didn’t know is that the little old man was a mountain spirit.

Suddenly, the giants began to grow bigger. They grew and grew and grew, until they became solid rock and ice. And so, the story goes, this is how the father became the Eiger (ogre), the son became the Mönch (monk), and the daughter became the Jungfrau (maiden or virgin).

In the morning, I meet my guide Doris at Grindelwald Terminal, where we’ll take the Eiger Express. Doris wants me to experience the new tri-cable gondola, one of the world’s fastest. The hydroelectric-powered, solar-heated cable car lifts us so high and so close to the Eiger’s fearsome north face, nicknamed “Mordwand” (Death Wall) by climbers, I imagine the face of an ogre scowling at us.

With the gondola, opened in December 2020, the journey to Eigergletscher station now takes only 15 minutes instead of more than an hour. From that station, we catch the Jungfraubahn cogwheel train for the trip through a seven-kilometre tunnel inside and up through the Mönch and the north face of the Eiger, heading to Jungfraujoch, Europe’s highest train station.

At Jungfraujoch, also known as the “Top of Europe,” we emerge onto the Sphinx platform overlooking the Aletsch Glacier. At 23 kilometres, the Aletsch is the longest glacier in the Alps, a mythical world of snow, rock and 11 billion tons of ice, stupefying in its silence, beauty and grandeur.

In medieval alpine lore, however, glaciers were often viewed as haunted places, or a form of curse. A folk tale common among many regions in the Alps has it that there once existed a rich city surrounded by fertile pastures. Unfortunately, its citizens were so corrupted by their fortune that they became wasteful, even using milk and bread to clean the streets. When one day a beggar asked for bread, his request — you guessed it — was denied. In retaliation, the beggar hexed the city, causing it to snow for days on end, until the city and its pastures were buried under a glacier.

In Swiss villages around the Aletsch, the inhabitants thought of the glacier as a sort of ice monster. But unlike the Eiger, the danger was real because of the damage the glacier did to their homes and livelihoods as it spread down the mountains. In some villages, residents would pray together, asking for the glacier to disappear. Ironically, today, as the planet heats up and the Aletsch shrinks, some people have taken to praying for it to stop melting.

Back down in Grindelwald, I go for a walk on some of the residential back streets before dinner. I’m surprised when a few locals pass me saying “Grüezi,” the Swiss German greeting, and I’m reminded of how friendly people can be in alpine villages.