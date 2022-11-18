Nine gift ideas for the globetrotter on your holiday list

The shape of this water bottle brings style to the important business of hydration, while the high-grade stainless steel keeps liquids hot for 12 hours, and cold beverages chilled for 24.

LUND water bottle, $50, holtrenfrew.com

Made by Mexican artisans, this bag is the perfect companion for a beach vacation. It’s just the right size to hold hot-weather essentials like sunglasses, sunscreen and a bottle of water — plus it can pull double duty as a carry-on.

Kaizen Baní bag, $425, revelleshop.com

How do you make already ridiculously comfy sneakers even more delightful? You cover them in premium Merino wool. These machine-washable Allbirds Wool Runners feature a sole made from Brazilian sugar cane and lining crafted from castor beans.

Allbirds Wool Runner Fluffs, $160, allbirds.ca

Created by a Gucci —Patricia, daughter of Aldo — this line of sublime leather travel accessories will elevate any journey. This Italian-made luggage tag features Aviteur’s signature “Paglia di Vienna” woven leather, which mimics the look of retro rattan seats.

Aviteur leather luggage tag, $320, aviteur.com

Unless you’re riding up front, there’s very little dignity to sleeping on a plane. This travel pillow ups the odds of a restful journey. The 360-degree design cradles your head from all angles, and features memory foam and a Velcro strap that allows you to tailor the fit. It also compresses to 60 per cent of its size when squeezed into its carrying bag.

Ostrich “Go Neck” pillow, $85, amazon.ca