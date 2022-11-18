Wait, how did Tampa become Florida’s hottest city? What to eat, see and do in the not-so-sleepy Florida city

If Tampa, the historically sleepy small city on Florida’s Gulf Coast, were looking for a new official motto, they might consider “Coming soon.” Previously associated with Busch Gardens and suburban sprawl, it’s now one of America’s fastest-growing cities and witnessing the rapid densification of the downtown core, largely organized around the banks of the picturesque Hillsborough River.

That’s where you’ll find gleaming residential skyscrapers, repurposed historic buildings, hipster craft breweries, third-wave coffee shops, and dozens of new restaurants and bars with papered windows, on the verge of opening. The Florida Aquarium and the Tampa Museum of Art are embarking on multimillion-dollar renos, and the already-impressive Riverwalk (connecting waterfront parks and attractions with paths and bike lanes) is expanding. When I visited in October, the sense of possibility was palpable. On your next trip there, here are six great ways to see the city, spanning the new and the classic.

For a nascent neighbourhood: Sparkman Wharf (615 Channelside Dr.)

Sparkman Wharf is part of Tampa’s new 56-acre Water Street Tampa neighbourhood, a designed community on the bank of the Ybor Channel. A mixed commercial space, it’s home to select retail, including an upscale pet store, a high-design clinic offering IV infusions and Hampton Chocolate Factory. There’s also a shipping container food court with a BurgerFi (burgers and “Wagyu dogs”) and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (on-trend flavours like Texas sheet cake and bramble berry crisp). The LightHaus Beer Garden, in the central courtyard, is just steps from the American Victory Ship and Museum, a maritime museum on a fully restored WWII warship.

For one-stop shopping: Oxford Exchange (420 W. Kennedy Blvd.)

A handsome century building, Oxford Exchange was transformed a decade ago into a large multi-use space that boasts co-working areas with tufted leather couches; a bookstore with an eclectic range of titles; and a bougie boutique selling scented candles, Italian cashmere throws and colourful blown glassware. The restaurant has a sunlit atrium lined with massive potted fig plants and, in the centre, a gently burbling fountain. Highlights from the all-day menu include cheesy grits with bacon and chives, cinnamon French toast with berries, and Cobb salad (even for breakfast).

For a beloved local institution: Columbia Restaurant (2117 E. 7th Ave.)

Eating at this massive Cuban restaurant, established in 1905 in the historic Ybor City neighbourhood, has the vibe of attending a very festive wedding. Crowds of people mingle loudly while slinging back red and white sangria and eating pork and cheese Cuban sandwiches, croquetas and shredded beef ropa vieja. The quirk factor is high: Tuxedoed waiters circulate briskly; there’s a gift shop filled with kitsch and bottles of signature garlic salad dressing; and in one private dining room, the walls are covered with portraits of the founding Gonzmart family dressed up like members of a flamboyant European royal family. The food is good, but the fun is even better.

For cruising the city: eBoats Tampa (Tampa Convention Center Marina, 333 S. Franklin St.)

The best way to explore the banks of the Hillsborough River — and a very pleasant activity in its own right — is to rent a vessel by the hour from eBoats Tampa, with the option to self-drive or hire a captain. Cruise past ornate draw bridges, and check off landmarks like the University of Tampa, Glazer Children’s Museum and the Gasparilla pirate ship. Consider hopping out at Armature Works to explore the food vendors and manicured grounds at the Heights Public Market. And be sure to scan the river for manatees and dolphins, which sometimes swim up from the warm Tampa Bay waters.