This new hotel brings Italian chic right to downtown L.A.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

The backstory: Once housing the Bank of Italy in downtown Los Angeles, the 1922-built Giannini Building is now home to Hotel Per La, which opened in September. Its Italian name translates to “for the,” a nod to bank founder Amadeo Pietro Giannini’s inclusive spirit, and the hotel’s, too (tag line: it’s for people like you). The 12-storey building was redesigned to add 10,000 square feet of event space and multiple dining options, but architectural features from the past were preserved, including Doric columns and beautiful marble floors.

The space: There are 241 guest rooms and suites, starting from 250 square feet; the biggest is the 1,300-square-foot Amedeo suite with sweeping L.A. skyline views. The hotel’s overall design inspiration draws from Italy, with its ornate ceilings, patterned textiles and airy Bellino linens, though the sunshine-flooded rooms and pops of bright colour, like pistachio and persimmon, add California flair. The property is also decorated with some 4,000 pieces of artwork, some of them original commissions and some vintage prints sourced from Italy and California.

The dining: The main restaurant is Per L’Ora, featuring the cuisine of coastal Italy reimagined with L.A. flavours. Expect dishes like tuna with charred serrano peppers, focaccia with preserved lemon, sweet corn agnolotti, and black cod with garlic, blistered tomatoes and anchovy chicharron. On the rooftop is Bar Clara, serving up colourful rainbow spritzes and Mediterranean small plates, like citrus-infused olives and frutti di mare with pistachio vinaigrette.