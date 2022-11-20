First Drive - 2023 Kia Niro EV

You probably haven't seen a TV ad for the Kia Niro. It's not a glamorous model in the Kia lineup, but the small crossover stacks up around 4,500 sales a year. Not enough to make it a big player, but it's a respectable figure. Kia hasn't been just fiddling since the Niro launched in 2017, instead, we're getting this all-new model for 2023 and that comes as somewhat of a surprise. Kia expects more than 70 per cent of sales to be the electric version, and that's why we were eager to get behind the wheel.

Like its predecessor, the 2023 Kia Niro offers hybrid, electric, and PHEV drivelines. Unlike its predecessor, the new Niro has some style. Kia has stepped up the design of this little offering from the tip of its Tiger Nose to the aero blade at the rear. With that aero blade about the only thing it has in common with the Audi R8.

You can get the blade in body colour or grey (the black blades are for HEV and PHEV models, grey is EV exclusive), but the aero blade is about more than just style. It helps direct airflow around the sides of the Niro, improving aerodynamics and helping boost range. That same channeling of the air cuts wind noise in the cabin to nearly nothing and makes the drive more stable on the highway as well. Impressive results for such a small change.

Niro is larger for 2023, though only slightly so. At 4,420 mm long and 1,825 wide it is 65 mm longer and 20 mm wider. The result is more cabin space in every dimension, but a footprint that is still compact enough. It's slightly larger than Kia's Seltos (a gas-only model), to give you a better idea of the size.

Kia has made an interesting move in the Niro's cargo hatch. It doesn't have a flat floor with the seats folded, and there is quite a dip from the trunk opening to the floor. Does that make it slightly more inconvenient to haul long items with the seats down? Maybe. Does it give the Niro much more usable space every day when the seats are up? Absolutely. It also solves the common crossover problem of your groceries rolling out when the (power) hatch is opened. The total volume is 646L with the seats up and 1,805 with them folded.

Under the 20 litre front trunk compartment of the Niro is a 201 hp (188 lb-ft) electric motor powered by a 64.8 kWh lithium polymer batter. DC Level 3 Fast Charging can boost it from 10 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes at 85 kW, and it has 11 kW Level 2 home charging.

Total range is 407 km, up from the 385 km the same-size battery managed last year. A heat pump is standard on Premium+ and Limited, helping you keep the range up when the weather is hot or cold. We averaged around 13 kWh/100 km on our drive route mix of high-speed highway, mountain roads, and city traffic, a figure that impressively trounces the 18.6 kW/100 official combined rating.

With more power than most gas crossovers its size, despite some extra weight the Niro EV feels brisk on the road. It has more than enough power for passing and merging, even in Southern California traffic, and was small-car zippy on mountain climbs.