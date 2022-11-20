Subaru debuts 2024 Impreza as hatchback only

If you haven’t glanced at the compact Subaru Impreza offerings at your local dealer in Canada lately, you may be surprised: there are currently no more Impreza sedans offered in Canada, or manual transmissions, which have both quietly dropped off the offer sheets in the last couple years. Call it a precursor to the future.

As for Subaru’s upcoming next generation 2024 Impreza slated to arrive next year, the all-new Impreza will be available only as a hatchback model throughout North America, and only with a continuously variable automatic transmission.

Realistically, Subaru has never been a major powerhouse in the Corolla/Civic/Mazda3 sedan sales wars, so the company has decided to shift its focus to take on the hatchback versions of those vehicles. Its standard full-time all-wheel drive remains a unique advantage.

The compact car segment is shrinking in general in Canada, as most car sales are, noted Brad Evans, the Impreza Car Line manager for Subaru Canada, with the move to crossovers and sport-utilities. “Impreza buyers have always liked its Swiss army knife abilities,” he said, just before the LA auto show’s opening.

For the upcoming 2024 Impreza, all-new bodywork, increased technology and a return of a more powerful RS model are amongst the most notable changes for this next-generation version. There’s also a new Sport-Tech trim above the RS model that’s unique to Canada, which brings a more luxurious interior with leather seats and an embedded navigation system.

Most Impreza models will be powered by the same engine that’s in the car now with some refinements, a 2.0-litre boxer four offering 152-hp and 145 lb-ft of torque, mated to a CVT automatic. Keep in mind the WRX is now its own model, and no longer an “Impreza WRX”, so it was technically introduced first and is no longer part of the Impreza family.

Therefore, the new RS model is the next step up for Impreza buyers looking for a little more driving spice, which harkens back to 1998, when the RS was the Impreza’s performance model that eventually led to the rally-inspired WRX models. The Impreza RS uses a larger 2.5-litre boxer four, putting out 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque, mated to a CVT enhanced with paddle shifters and an “8 speed” manual mode. It also receives a version of the WRX sports car’s dual-pinion electronic power steering rack, while all Impreza seats are now bolted direct to the chassis with more ergonomically designed chairs, increasing both refinement and driving comfort.

Fuel economy and pricing haven’t been revealed yet, but you will be able to travel longer on one tank of fuel, thanks to the updated Subaru Global Platform (we don’t come up with these names), which leaves more room for a 63-litre gas tank, versus 50 litres previously.

Inside, heated seats are standard, a heated steering wheel is on all but base models, there’s available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while top RS and Sport-Tech trims receive a Harman Kardon 10-speaker system, wireless charger, power moonroof, and 10- way power front driver seat with lumbar support.