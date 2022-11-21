Are investing apps an ideal way to start investing? We make it make sense

Are investing apps the way to go?

While Moorhouse acknowledges using online platforms and apps can work for some people who prefer not to go in-person to banks or have experienced trouble speaking to financial advisers, she warns investing apps can make finances more complicated, especially for beginners.

For Moorhouse, her investing philosophy is to keep it simple, which is a piece of advice she consistently passes on to her clients.

“For me, why I don’t love some of these apps … is because it gamifies investing and investing shouldn’t be a hobby or a game. It should be about literally building wealth,” said Moorhouse.

When it comes to young investors, especially, investing apps shouldn’t be the place to start, said Moorhouse, pointing out many of these investing apps look enticing and exciting but because it can be so easy to get lost in the apps, there are dangers behind it.

She points to young clients she has spoken to over the years who have told her how they’ve used apps to invest in a few stocks, with little understanding of what to do with those investments.

Moorhouse said she has cautioned them about having more of an understanding and plan for why they are investing, rather than getting caught up in the excitement of trading.

“Investing should be methodical. It should be strategic. It should be about understanding what you’re doing,” she said.

Additionally, there is no barrier for entry for a lot of these investing apps. Moorhouse said some financial institutions and robo-advisors prompt users with a questionnaire or initial assessment beforehand but many of these apps solely require a simple sign-up.

“I worry because there’s barriers and I’ve seen this a lot where people start making accounts, putting their money in and they have no idea what’s going on,” she said.

What else should people keep in mind when it comes to investing apps?

Some people may use an app without knowing the basics, of how their investment works.

Without a clear understanding of what kind of account you’ve opened, you may run into surprises if you need to withdraw money.

“If it’s an unregistered account … they may not realize that they have to pay capital gains tax on that money,” said Moorhouse.

She also points out that some apps charge fees, be it on a subscription basis or an annual fee embedded in an investing package.

So, Moorhouse emphasizes the importance of doing adequate research on whatever app or platform you are choosing to put your money into as well as having a plan behind your investing intentions.

“You wouldn’t jump into a lengthy swim race without knowing how to swim … All of these companies create beautiful websites and awesome marketing campaigns and they create their brands in a specific way to attract you because that’s their MO,” she said.

“So, you need to recognize that all of these apps exist to make money off of you. But what do you want? This is about how you want to make money,” adds Moorhouse.

If people want to feel confident about investing, they need to take time to understand and research before hitting the ground running, adds Moorhouse.

“You may want to take action to make some progress immediately because you feel like you’ve been stagnant for a while and that’s what may incentivize people to open an app that they don’t quite understand but taking the time to do research is more important,” she said.

Got a question or scenario that you’d like to see tackled? Reach out to Madi via email madisonwong@thestar.ca and we’ll #MakeItMakeSense.Jessica Moorhouse is an Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada®, host of the More Money Podcast and founder of financial education company MoorMoney Media Inc.

Madison Wong is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Reach her via email: madisonwong@thestar.ca