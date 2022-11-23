Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for travellers: The best sales on hotel rooms, all-inclusive vacations and other trips

When you can travel: Through June 30, 2023

For details/booking: allnorthamerica.com/offer/black-friday

Hyatt

Hyatt’s sale isn’t officially flagged as a Black Friday deal, but it’s on now and merits a mention: You can get up to 20 per cent off qualifying stays at more than 950 of their participating hotels when you book with the code UNLOCK.

When you can book: On now until Nov. 30, 2022

When you can travel: Through April 30, 2023

For details/booking: world.hyatt.com/content/gp/en/offers.html

andBeyond

Only on Cyber Monday, andBeyond — the luxury safari lodge and camp operator — is discounting a limited number of $4,000 (U.S.) travel vouchers, so you can buy one for $3,000 (U.S.). The voucher can be later redeemed on a new accommodation booking in Africa or South America, and you can even apply it toward a booking that’s part of another andBeyond offer.

When you can book: On Nov. 28, 2022, until vouchers sell out

When you can travel: Within the next three years

For details/booking: andbeyond.com/cyber-monday

Club Med

For Club Med’s Black Friday promo, which is the all-inclusive resort company’s biggest sale of the year, you can get up to 60 per cent off select sun and ski destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Canada. Sweetening the deal for family vacations: Kids under age four can stay free. Participating properties include Club Med Québec Charlevoix, the company’s first North American mountain resort.

When you can book: On now until Nov. 25, 2022

When you can travel: Through June 30, 2023

For details/booking: clubmed.ca/o/black-friday

Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel’s Cyber Sale encompasses several promotions, with up to 25 per cent off select small-group tours worldwide. For instance, you can get 25 per cent off all adventure trips geared specifically to 18- to 29-year-olds, for departures between Dec. 1, 2022 to March 15, 2023, including their 10-day whirlwind “Essential Japan” tour. You can also get 15 per cent off closer-to-home trips, like the six-day “Cycle Sonoma & the Napa Valley” or 10-day “Grand Canadian Rockies.”

When you can book: On now until Dec. 2, 2022

When you can travel: Dec. 1, 2022 to Dec. 14, 2023, but exact window varies by trip

For details/booking: intrepidtravel.com/ca/cyber-sale

G Adventures

For its Cyber Sale, G Adventures is offering up to 30 percent off select small-group tours across the world. Your Itinerary options include the 13-day “Costa Rica Active Adventure,” the 15-day “Essential India,” and the nine-day “Iguassu & Beyond” journey from Argentina to Brazil.

When you can book: On now until Nov. 30, 2022

When you can travel: Through April 30, 2023

For details/booking: gadventures.com/travel-deals/cyber-sale

Holland America Line

For Black Friday, Holland America Line has select 2022 to 2024 cruises on sale for up to 40 per cent off, and the deal includes prepaid “Crew Appreciation” (stateroom gratuities on-board). Eligible itineraries include Alaska, Northern Europe and beyond.

When you can book: On now until Dec. 1, 2022

When you can travel: On select 2022, 2023 and 2024 voyages departing after Dec. 1, 2022

For details/booking: hollandamerica.com/en_US/deals_CAD/black-friday-sale.html

Princess Cruises

In Princess Cruises’s Black Friday sale, you can book one of 60 different cruises for under $60 (U.S.) per guest per day. In addition, hundreds more cruises are priced under $100 (U.S.) per person per day. Deals include the five-day “West Coast Getaway with San Francisco” on the Emerald Princess, and the five-day “Cabo San Lucas Getaway” on the Discovery Princess, their newest ship.

When you can book: On now until Nov. 30, 2022

When you can travel: Dates vary by cruise

For details/booking: princess.com/cruise-deals-promotions/black-friday-sale