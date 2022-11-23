Let’s all shop Canadian this Black Friday

Remember when Black Friday—and the latterly added, now wildly anachronistic “Cyber Monday”—was but a long 6 a.m. lineup of people outside appliance stores trying to get a slashed-price TV for their spare room? Now, it’s a full week or more of variously tiered discounts applied to everything from florist subscriptions to wedding dresses to boutique handmade chocolates. That’s because, well, they have to.

“Many smaller businesses are pushed to compete in Black Friday, or risk being passed over!” says Ashley Freeborn, Vancouver-based co-founder and CEO of the romper-focused fashion brand Smash + Tess. “When we were much smaller, we didn’t always have the inventory to go too deep on discounts, but we have always tried to offer some product on sale. We’re certainly not encouraging overconsumption for BF/CM but we are excited to be able to offer our community—and maybe those who haven’t been able to buy—the chance to try our styles at a lower, more accessible price point.”

Toronto lingerie designer Mary Young used to offer a discount starting on the Friday through Monday, but now offers a full week of sales with early access for loyal newsletter subscribers, “I personally feel it’s one time of year that I need to follow the trends of what’s happening in the landscape, but I look at that as a positive,” she says. “As a small and slow(er) fashion brand, we don’t go on sale as often as our fast-fashion competitors and this BF/CM sale season allows us to offer our products at a more affordable price and encourage consumers to try sustainable and ethical garments if they haven’t before. I’ve made the commitment to forgo our regular profit margins (that keep us producing in Canada, paying a living wage, using sustainable materials, etc.) for smaller profit margins to thank our loyal customers for supporting us all year round.”

Still, it can feel like a conflicting situation for brands that pride themselves on being low-waste and operating in an eco-friendly way. “As a sustainable brand we believe in buying less but buying better,” says Saloni Sanghai, co-founder of B.C. based homewares brand Homebird. “We also appreciate that consumers are accustomed to looking for the best deals when doing their holiday shopping this time of year. As this is our first full year in business, we are offering BF/CM deals on our website, so we can continue to grow as a brand, but importantly, this is not at the expense of our brand values of sustainably and ethically made, high-quality products.”

Shopping less, but better, and supporting local brands is still possible—and more affordable—during this time of mass discounting, so why not put your Black Friday dollars toward that end? As Young put it in an Instagram post announcing her own deals, “We hope that you use this sale to show support for small businesses like ours and many more that could really use your solidarity this year in whatever way you can.⁠”

Read on for some of the best deals to be found from local Canadian brands this Black Friday.

Long Day by Rachel Joanis, $178, sale price $142.40 (20% off), tacitcollective.com SHOP HERE

The vibrant print: Have an empty-looking corner in your home? Tacit Collective is a great place to shop for prints, framed or unframed, by local and international women artists. This piece by buzzy Toronto-based artist and illustrator Rachel Joanis would look right at home in a walk-in closet or dining room—can you handle the elegance of the gloved hands? All artwork is 20 per cent off, and you can pick a free gift with purchase, like a cheeky taupe ball cap printed with the words: “Exit through the gift shop.”

Mejuri earrings, $350, sale price $280 (20% off), mejuri.com SHOP HERE

The holiday-party earrings: Wildly popular Canadian fine-jewellery brand Mejuri rarely goes on sale, so the site-wide 20 per cent off offer (with a minimum spend of $150, until November 28) is a good time to pick up that piece you’ve had your eye on. Boost your ring stack, round out your chunky chain collection or get ready for party season with these minimal yet festive pearl and topaz drop earrings.