Let’s all shop Canadian this Black Friday

Remember when Black Friday—and the latterly added, now wildly anachronistic “Cyber Monday”—was but a long 6 a.m. lineup of people outside appliance stores trying to get a slashed-price TV for their spare room? Now, it’s a full week or more of variously tiered discounts applied to everything from florist subscriptions to wedding dresses to boutique handmade chocolates. That’s because, well, they have to.
“Many smaller businesses are pushed to compete in Black Friday, or risk being passed over!” says Ashley Freeborn, Vancouver-based co-founder and CEO of the romper-focused fashion brand Smash + Tess. “When we were much smaller, we didn’t always have the inventory to go too deep on discounts, but we have always tried to offer some product on sale. We’re certainly not encouraging overconsumption for BF/CM but we are excited to be able to offer our community—and maybe those who haven’t been able to buy—the chance to try our styles at a lower, more accessible price point.”
Toronto lingerie designer Mary Young used to offer a discount starting on the Friday through Monday, but now offers a full week of sales with early access for loyal newsletter subscribers, “I personally feel it’s one time of year that I need to follow the trends of what’s happening in the landscape, but I look at that as a positive,” she says. “As a small and slow(er) fashion brand, we don’t go on sale as often as our fast-fashion competitors and this BF/CM sale season allows us to offer our products at a more affordable price and encourage consumers to try sustainable and ethical garments if they haven’t before. I’ve made the commitment to forgo our regular profit margins (that keep us producing in Canada, paying a living wage, using sustainable materials, etc.) for smaller profit margins to thank our loyal customers for supporting us all year round.”
Still, it can feel like a conflicting situation for brands that pride themselves on being low-waste and operating in an eco-friendly way. “As a sustainable brand we believe in buying less but buying better,” says Saloni Sanghai, co-founder of B.C. based homewares brand Homebird. “We also appreciate that consumers are accustomed to looking for the best deals when doing their holiday shopping this time of year. As this is our first full year in business, we are offering BF/CM deals on our website, so we can continue to grow as a brand, but importantly, this is not at the expense of our brand values of sustainably and ethically made, high-quality products.”
Shopping less, but better, and supporting local brands is still possible—and more affordable—during this time of mass discounting, so why not put your Black Friday dollars toward that end? As Young put it in an Instagram post announcing her own deals, “We hope that you use this sale to show support for small businesses like ours and many more that could really use your solidarity this year in whatever way you can.”
Read on for some of the best deals to be found from local Canadian brands this Black Friday.
Long Day by Rachel Joanis, $178, sale price $142.40 (20% off), tacitcollective.com SHOP HERE
The vibrant print: Have an empty-looking corner in your home? Tacit Collective is a great place to shop for prints, framed or unframed, by local and international women artists. This piece by buzzy Toronto-based artist and illustrator Rachel Joanis would look right at home in a walk-in closet or dining room—can you handle the elegance of the gloved hands? All artwork is 20 per cent off, and you can pick a free gift with purchase, like a cheeky taupe ball cap printed with the words: “Exit through the gift shop.”
Mejuri earrings, $350, sale price $280 (20% off), mejuri.com SHOP HERE
The holiday-party earrings: Wildly popular Canadian fine-jewellery brand Mejuri rarely goes on sale, so the site-wide 20 per cent off offer (with a minimum spend of $150, until November 28) is a good time to pick up that piece you’ve had your eye on. Boost your ring stack, round out your chunky chain collection or get ready for party season with these minimal yet festive pearl and topaz drop earrings.
Kilne knife set, $240, $226 (10% off), kilne.com SHOP HERE
The chic knife set: How long has it been since you upgraded your kitchen knives? If the answer is not since you got your first apartment, look into the Canadian direct-to-consumer line Kilne, which sells sleek, chef-worthy knives of various sizes as well as compact sets in pleasing hues like slate grey, navy and the most requested: snowy white. Take 10. per cent off site-wide, and you’ll get a free $40 wooden cutting board with every knife set. (Hello, gift basket perfection.)
Mary Young Logan briefs, $57, sale price $43, (25% off), maryyoung.com SHOP HERE
The stylish undies: Toronto intimates designer Mary Young outfits the coolest Canadians in ultra-soft cotton or saucy sheer bralettes, bodysuits and undies—and this fetching high-waisted pair that combines the best of both worlds. All of her coveted, lovingly made-in-Montreal pieces are 25 to 60 per cent off this week.
Homebird waffle throw, $128, sale price $115 (20% off), shophomebird.com SHOP HERE
The cozy throw: Tis the season to snuggle, and this waffled cotton throw is soft yet structured, and looks much more chic than fleece when draped across your armchair. It’s also easy to throw in the wash, if a little hot cocoa spills. Homebird’s Vancouver-based founders, Saloni and Gaurav Sanghai use only organic and fair-trade fabrics for their bedding and accessories, working with farmers in India, where they’re both from originally.
Everist The Deep Conditioning Concentrate, $28, sale price $22 (20% off), helloeverist.com SHOP HERE
The eco-friendly hair treatment: Canadian brand Everist takes shower essentials and makes them a lot more eco-friendly by concentrating them, removing all the water and packaging them in fully recycled aluminium tubes that come with a wee key, so you can extract every last drop. This is its latest formula, a highly moisturizing and shine-inducing deep conditioner enriched with pumpkin seed oil and aloe vera and fragranced with a herby-fresh blend of bergamot, rosemary and peppermint essential oils.
Jenny Bird Harvey anklet, $150, sale price $105 (40% off), jenny-bird.ca SHOP HERE
The chic anklet: An anklet is not always considered an essential jewellery box item, but it adds a devastatingly suave and unexpected effect with any low shoe. This chunky silver Miami Cuban chain version From Jenny Bird is especially au courant and avoids an overly boho effect—let it dress up your ankle with simple flip-flops on winter beach getaways or with fancy satin flats for hosting a festive get-together with friends.
Smash Tess jumpsuit, $140, sale price $70 (50% off), smashtess.ca SHOP HERE
The crisp jumpsuit: Everyone should have at least one Smash + Tess romper in their wardrobe for the “can’t be bothered to think of an outfit” days that come more frequently at this time of year. The classic jersey ones are cozy (honestly essential if you’re pregnant or have recently been pregnant), but this relaxed, stretch zip-up version made of recycled polyester looks crisp and put together. Plus, it comes in sizes from 3XS to 4X.
Alder jacket, $219, sale price $153 (30% off), alderapparel.com SHOP HERE
The colour-blocked fleece: Toronto outerwear brand Alder makes cozy pieces for exploring the great outdoors, like this great mixed-texture fleece jacket with plenty of handy pockets and comfy ribbed cuffs, made of fully recycled polyester fabric. It comes in five colours, including a rich two-tone purple and on-trend deep green, and a generous size range, from XS/S to 5X/6X.
