These are the best Black Friday deals on Amazon Canada so far

If you know someone who loves the idea of a smartwatch but thinks they’re not stylish enough to wear every day, this Apple Watch Series 7 will convert them. With its stainless steel case and sleek graphite Milanese loop, it looks elevated and pairs well with day or evening looks. Since this has cellular connectivity, you can receive and reply to calls, texts and emails without your phone. And for those who want to stay on top of their health, this particular edition has sensors and apps that’ll measure steps, calories burned and blood oxygen levels and even take an ECG with ease wherever you go.

The extra-rich body cream: Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Balm, $21 (Save $11)

It’s officially itchy skin season. Lovely. If you’re someone who’s always reaching for a rich body cream this time of year, add this Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Balm to your cart, stat. The French pharmacy brand has always been an editor fave, especially for those who have sensitive skin. A few pumps of this ultra-rich cream will help soothe, moisturize and improve the skin’s barrier to protect and defend against the harsh winter weather.

The sleek wireless earbuds: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $89 (Save $102)

Between video meetings, podcasts and TikTok, listening on the go has become more common than ever, which means wireless earphones have become an essential piece of tech in our lives. These Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are as sleek as they come with a cool high-shine finish. Compatible with all devices (but most seamless with Samsung ones), these ergonomic bean-like buds fits snugly into the ear and provide top-notch surround sound, thanks to the noise-cancelling function and innovative AKG speakers. Go ahead and tune out the background noise to stay fully immersed in music or podcasts without distraction. But don’t worry, this function can be turned on and off with just a tap of the buds.

The bluetooth robot vacuum and mop: Narwal Robot Vacuum, $1,300 (Save $150)

Imagine never vacuuming or mopping your floors ever again? The Narwal Robot Vacuum makes that dream come true. Attach the sweeping discs to the bottom of the robot and let it scurry around your house picking up dust and daily detritus, and then swap out the sweeping discs for the mopping discs, fill the tank (housed in its home base) with warm water, plus a sheet of the lightly and pleasantly scented detergent to dissolve. The robot goes back and forth between your rooms to home base to get more cleaning solution and to dump dirty wastewater into the other waiting tank within. Just dump the wastewater tank when it’s done. Think about that: vacuuming your whole house and then mopping it, lugging the vacuum, mop and water bucket from room to room, changing the bucket for every room, rinsing, repeating … vs …. swapping a couple discs and filling one bucket and emptying another. Money very well spent.

The instant camera: Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Gift Set, $109 (Save $20)

If you’re looking for a can’t-go-wrong gift idea, this set will definitely get them excited on Christmas morning. Featuring an Instax Mini 11 instant camera in a beautiful pastel colour, a matching-coloured case, a box of film and two film holders, this set has everything you need to capture a memorable night (a NYE party, perhaps?). There’s just something so joyful about bringing a portable camera around a party, taking photos of candid moments and then distributing hard copies as souvenirs at the end of the night, don’t you think?

Renée Tse is the shopping of The Kit, based in Toronto.