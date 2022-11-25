Want an active retreat, or a fancy French spa, or sunshine in Spain? Find all of the above at this new wellness resort in Mallorca

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

The backstory: The coastal town of Santa Ponsa, part of the Calvià region in Mallorca, Spain, is filled with history, and resorts abound for enjoying the beach and local culture. One of the latest arrivals on the tiny island is the new Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, positioned as a year-round luxury wellness retreat, which opened in October. Both “active leisure” and R&R are the focus here, making it ideal for travellers who appreciate a sweaty workout as much as lazing at the spa or under the sultry Mediterranean sun.

The space: There are 79 guest rooms, starting from 355 square feet, all with a calm, coastal design sensibility. Rooms feature neutral tones and traditional patterns and textures, and some have bright blue and green accents mirroring the nearby beach. Select upgraded rooms also have access to a private garden, brimming with native flora.

The dining: Saba Restaurant is the resort’s main option, serving up Japanese and Korean dishes made with Spanish ingredients. The kimchi dumplings, bulgogi kimbap and mackerel tempura are all great for sharing, or you can opt for the omakase set menu for five chef-selected courses. There’s also the Zayt Pool Restaurant & Bar (open seasonally), offering Mallorcan small bites and cocktails. The indoor-outdoor Saba Bar serves coffee and sweet treats for breakfast, but come back at night for tapas and a nightcap.