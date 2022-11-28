Can this 31-year-old Toronto drummer save enough to buy property with his partner?

His income varies from month to month and that can make saving difficult. I think I would be inclined to set a minimum target to transfer to his savings account each month, and in the lower-income months, maybe that is all he saves. In good months, he should try to save the extra income rather than spending more.

He should consider a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) at the very least, because then his savings will grow tax-free. He should try to learn a bit about investing before considering anything beyond a high-interest savings account in his TFSA.

He wants to buy a property in a few years but does not know where to start, what his options are, or what he could afford. It sounds like he would be buying with his girlfriend. If we assume her income is the same as his, so they have $130,000 of combined income, they might be able to borrow $600,000 at current mortgage rates. So, if they save up $25,000 each, they might be able to buy a $650,000 property. They will need a down payment of at least five per cent of a home’s purchase price.

Mortgage payments could be about $3,500 per month and property taxes might be another $350 per month. Insurance costs, higher utilities, and home maintenance could push monthly costs to $4,500 per month or more in this example. This is a far cry from his current $750 per month in rent. It is probably best to buy based on what you can afford monthly as opposed to borrowing the maximum you are approved for by your lender.

There is a new tax-free First Home Savings Account being introduced in 2023 that could allow Marco to make tax-deductible contributions to an account that he can use for a home down payment. At $65,000 of income in Ontario, he might get a tax refund of 30 per cent of his contribution, turning $10,000 into $13,000 just like that. It may take awhile for the accounts to be introduced by financial institutions, but it is something to watch for next year.

Marco is debt-free, has a savings account, uses public transit, and eats at home most of the time. He is making good financial choices even without a specific saving goal. His girlfriend has motivated him to focus on the future. When you set medium and especially long-term goals, it can really help you to focus on smart, short-term moves to achieve those goals.

Results: He spent more, but it was rent week. Spending in week one: $253. Spending in week two: $982.

How he thinks he did: Marco paid rent in the second week of the exercise, but overall his spending is under control.

“It was obviously a pricier week because of rent and other expenses like my sister’s birthday,” Marco says.

Take-aways: Marco is excited to see he has different options that can help him set some new financial goals, and he’s now going to look into a TFSA.

“Seeing it written out by a financial adviser makes it feel more realistic,” Marco says.

He has started mapping out his future with his partner based on Heath’s advice.

“I’m embarrassed to say I didn’t know much about the tax-free First Home Savings Account, which is great knowledge to have. It’s exciting to see I might be able to own property. I didn’t think that was possible,” Marco says.

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca