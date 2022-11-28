How to protect your investments in a rapidly changing economy

However, as conventional long-term bonds are, they are highly vulnerable to the impact of rising interest rates. As rates rocketed this year alongside inflation, the value of these bonds dropped sharply.

To illustrate the harsh net impact on returns, the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) has lost 14 per cent year-to-date as of Thursday last week.

But, at this point, these bonds are attractively priced and well-positioned to help your portfolio going forward, says Rekenthaler.

The iShares XRB ETF generated a “real” yield of about 1.3 per cent as of Thursday, which essentially means those bonds provide that level of yield on top of fully offsetting inflation. That’s reasonably attractive by historical standards. In recent years, real yields on real return bonds have usually been less than one per cent and sometimes been negative.

In addition, these highly creditworthy bonds also provide a lot of protection should the economy fall into recession. In that case, interest rates would likely drop, which would increase bond values.

“TIPS or real return bonds make sense for both long-term inflation protection and protecting you, if the (economic) landing is, indeed, hard,” says Rekenthaler. Because of the tax treatment of inflation adjustments, they are best held in registered accounts, such as RRSPs and TFSAs.

Non-gold commodities

Commodities, such as oil and natural gas, have been major contributors to recent inflation, so it makes sense to invest in commodities as a way to get inflation working for you.

Commodity prices have skyrocketed this year. As an illustration of that, the U.S. based iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) has enjoyed year-to-date returns of 26 per cent, as of Thursday. As is typical for commodity funds, it invests in commodity futures from sectors such as energy (by far its largest component), but also agriculture and livestock, industrial metals, and precious metals (which we discuss as a separate category).

Looking forward, commodity prospects are uncertain. If the economy weakens a lot, there’s a good chance that commodity prices will fall along with inflation.

It’s also worth pointing out that direct investing in commodities is mainly through futures markets, which are complex and sometimes treacherous. Many experts prefer to get commodity exposure indirectly through stocks of commodity-producing companies.

Rekenthaler says to “consider adding a small stake in commodity stocks as an ongoing inflation hedge, to guard against the possibility that inflation is here to stay.”

However, you should look to other components of your balanced portfolio to cushion the impact if the economy hits a recession.

Gold

While many investors expect gold to provide protection against inflation, its price depends on many complex factors. So its value as an inflation hedge is not clear-cut.

Gold has a long tradition as an alternative store of value and as a substitute for currency. Demand for it is driven, at times, by inflationary fears, geopolitical stress, or lack of confidence in local paper currencies, for other reasons. But demand tends to fall off when those concerns recede, or when interest rates climb, or when the U.S. dollar is strong.

Gold prices soared early in the year due to inflation concerns and geopolitical stresses from Ukraine-Russia war, but have fallen back in recent months, as interest rates climbed. Gold prices peaked at just over $2,050 (U.S) an ounce in early March, but are now down to about $1,750 (U.S) (on Thursday), which is still relatively high by historical standards.

With all these factors at play, expert opinions are mixed as to whether average investors should include a modest position in gold or gold mining stocks in balanced portfolios. Rekenthaler’s viewpoint is “maybe.”

Rekenthaler says gold provides good diversification, as its price has tended to have a low correlation with prices of other assets, such as stocks, bonds, or non-gold commodities. However, over long periods of time, gold prices have pretty much just kept pace with inflation. In contrast, you should generally expect stocks and inflation-adjusted bonds to earn returns exceeding inflation over the long-term, he says.

Balanced benefits

That points to the inflation-resistant benefits of equities in general. Stocks often suffer short-term, as inflation gets going and interest rates rise, but do much better long-term, says Rekenthaler. “Companies aren’t too bothered by inflation over time, because they pass on costs to consumers (of goods and services).”

But you need balance to deal with different threats. “Balanced portfolios are well-constructed and they are called ‘balanced’ for a reason,” he says. “The equity side protects against inflation over the long term. And if the bonds are high-quality, they protect against deflation and a weak economy, short-term and long-term.”

David Aston, a freelance contributing columnist for the Star, is a personal finance and investment journalist. He has a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. Reach him via email: davidastonstar@gmail.com