Your mortgage interest payments are likely going up. Is there a way to reduce them?

Many homeowners are experiencing a painful squeeze as interest rates soar and home prices fall.

Variable mortgage rates in Canada have increased by 3.9 percentage points since the beginning of 2022, which represents an increase of more than 400 per cent this year alone, according to estimates from Ratehub.ca, a financial comparison site for mortgage rates.

In October, Canadian mortgage interest costs increased year-over-year by 11.4 per cent, the biggest increase since February 1991, when there was a 11.7 per cent jump, according to Statistics Canada.

As rates go up, more and more of your mortgage payment is going toward paying off the interest, rather than the principal. But is there a way to reduce your interest costs?

There is, but you might not like it, says James Laird, co-CEO of Ratehub.ca.

“The only ways to reduce interest costs are either to reduce the interest rate, which is beyond everyone’s control, or to pay down your mortgage faster,” Laird says.

“Obviously a lot of people will groan at us as we suggest this, because everyone is getting pinched on all ends right now,” Laird says. “But if you’re able to make a lump-sum payment, then that goes directly to the principle of your mortgage, and then you are immediately paying less interest.”

Laird encourages putting extra money or earned windfalls like employment bonuses toward a mortgage to keep interest payments in check.

Traditionally, borrowers could also consider switching from a fixed-rate mortgage to a variable-rate one to lower their interest payments, but Laird says that strategy won’t work now.

“Right now the difference between variable and fixed is very minor,” Laird says. “Usually variable is significantly lower than fixed, but at the moment they’re very, very close.”