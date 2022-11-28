Loblaw does it again while Bausch Health shares slide. Here are the past week’s winners and losers

WINNERS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX): Fennec, a company developing an injectable treatment for side effects of pediatric cancer medication, saw its shares rise this week after it was upgraded from “neutral” to “overweight” by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Fennec, which is based in North Carolina but trades on the TSX, recently reported a third-quarter loss of $8.1 million (U.S.), compared to a $4.2-million loss a year earlier. Fennec’s main product, Pedmark, a sodium thiosulfate injection, was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L): Loblaw, the country’s largest grocery retailer, saw its shares rise this week in the wake of a blockbuster quarterly earnings report. Loblaw announced recently that it had profits of $556 million in the third quarter, up from $431 million in the same period last year. Revenue also rose, to $17.39 billion in the quarter, up from $16.05 billion year ago.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY): Spin Master, a Toronto-based children’s entertainment, toy and game company, announced this week that it had agreed to buy puzzle maker 4D Brands. The sale is expected to close in January. 4D manufactures three-dimensional puzzles based on high-profile entertainment franchises, including Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter, Marvel Universe and DC Comics.

LOSERS

Anaergia Inc. (ANRG): Burlington, Ont.-based Anaergia recently reported a third-quarter loss of $700,000, an improvement over a $1.8-million loss in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose 60 per cent to $44.5 million in the quarter. Investors haven’t been too impressed, however, judging by the fall in the company’s shares. Anaergia’s business is turning organic waste into renewable natural gas, fertilizer and water.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC): Bausch, a Laval, Que.-based pharmaceutical company, saw its shares slide this week after analysts at Zacks Research cut their yearlong earnings estimate from $3.16 per share to $2.88 per share. In early November, Bausch reported third-quarter earnings rose to $403 million, from $191 million a year earlier.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR): Maxar, which is based in Colorado but traded on the TSX, has been seeing its shares slide since it released disappointing third-quarter results in early November. Maxar — a satellite communications company — announced a quarterly loss of $3 million, compared to a profit of $14 million in the same period a year ago. The loss came despite revenues staying relatively flat, at $436 million (compared to $437 million last year).