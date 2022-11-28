Why is the fashion world silent about Balenciaga’s campaign scandal?

It is not in question that the Balenciaga “children with bondage bears” ad campaign is appalling and dangerous. Selling anything by posing young children with BDSM teddies is polluting an innocent trope with overt sexualization.

Further: Including a glimpse of obscure U.S. Supreme Court documents referring to a case debating virtual child pornography, as Balenciaga did in a separate Adidas collab campaign? Never gonna be OK. Prop styling for yet another Spring 2023 campaign with Isabelle Huppert included a coffee-table book celebrating the Belgian artist Michael Borremans, whose work features paintings of toddlers playing in fire with bloody dismembered limbs? Also baffling. (Yes, this description is not casting the accomplished painter’s works in a positive light. Yes, it is art and therefore subject to different rules, but why would anyone at Balenciaga smuggle a visible reference to this work, like some kind of creepy Easter Egg, within an advertisement for luxury clothing?)

None of these Balenciaga campaigns were clever, nor subversive, nor a cutting-edge defence of freedom of speech. They were just gross and wrong. So why has there been so little outcry from within the fashion industry — and why did it take so long for A-list celebrities under contract with the brand to denounce this garbage?

But the first burning question is: Why would anyone at Balenciaga think this was a good idea in the first place? What on Earth were they hoping to achieve? And why hasn’t “wunderkind” designer Demna Gvasalia’s head yet rolled? The self-designated one-name only Demna is in charge of the product and presentation at the venerable house Spanish label Balenciaga. No ifs, ands or buts here: Demna is responsible for the brand’s visuals and creative direction, yet as of press time, he remains in his role.

Finally this afternoon, after even Kim Kardashian last night released a series of escalating statements condemning the ads (as a mother of four she said she was “disgusted and shaken” by the pulled ad campaigns, though notably not — yet — promising to step away from her ambassadorial role with the brand), Balenciaga followed up its weak and wishy-washy early responses with firmer language in a statement (read it in full here). There is still a lot of blah blah blah obscuring it, but hidden in there was the sentence: “The responsibility lies with Balenciaga alone.”

I’m not an advocate of cancel culture. The whole fickle, whiplash reputation-slaying ThunderDome of social media makes me wildly uncomfortable. So, too, does the tabloid expression “breaks his/her/their silence” as if we are all owed everyone’s opinion on anything at any time. But this is different.

Designers get fired all the time. This week alone, Kering — the conglomerate run by Francois-Henri Pinault, a.k.a. Salma Hayek’s husband — let go Gucci’s superstar designer Alessandro Michele, allegedly because it wanted a bold new direction for the juggernaut luxury brand. Kering also owns Balenciaga.

With Demna making no public statement, and the photographers in question claiming they had no say in the content of the pictures in question, yes, nearly a week after the scandal broke and the campaigns were cancelled and the Balenciaga Instagram slate was wiped clean, the third apology today from the label feels too little, too late.

This is not Art with a capital A. These are advertisements for kitschy and not-very-clever commercial products. Teddy bears with choke straps are most definitely not Art. Nota bene: Drake showed up in one of the rather ostentatious teddy bear coats to a sports game after the scandal began; he wore it well. I personally don’t care if he was supporting the brand or not: The fact remains that he is not a toddler. I don’t care, either, whether Kim Kardashian wears any more of those Balenciaga stockings-over-boots outfits, or even provocative face-covering masks. She’s of age, she is free to look stupid, or worse for her, boring with the repetition. (Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, North West, also wore a face-covering Balenciaga leather mask last month during Paris Fashion Week.)

Someone involved here, and I’m guessing Demna and his edgy stylist crew of disciples, are confusing their mission to sell clothes with Art. Their heads just got too big: All the prostrate fashion-world glory and adulation, the appearances with Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in a fully covered stocking face mask and the billion-dollar deals with Ye and Gap: It made them giddy and foolish. They thought they were more serious, and more important, than they are. And this really was all the fault of some renegade prop stylist? They were shoddy and lazy for not supervising their vision.