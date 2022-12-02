You can fly from Toronto to this sunny paradise in under three hours — here’s what to eat, see and do in Bermuda

Affectionately known as “Town” by the locals, Hamilton is the capital of the 54-square-kilometre island of Bermuda. This subtropical paradise is just a quick flight from Toronto (about two hours, 40 minutes, non-stop), making it an easy escape from winter doldrums.

My family moved from Canada to Bermuda five years ago, and I was immediately taken with the cheerful pastel buildings, Old World sensibility and relaxed island lifestyle, all of which are epitomized in Hamilton. In recent years, there has been a renaissance of Bermudian artisans, as well as an appetite for unique wares and experiences. The result is a city centre steeped in heritage and charm, mixed with contemporary touches and a rich culture.

For locally made treasures: TABS Bermuda (12 Reid St.)

The brainchild of entrepreneur and mum of three Rebecca Singleton, TABS is short for “the Authentic Bermuda Shorts,” and beyond the namesake wardrobe staples, it’s a one-stop shop for products by local artisans. Bring home the scents of Bermuda with Limestone + Cedar Co.’s hand-poured, soy-wax candles (the limited-edition “Gombey Spice” blends apple, ginger, cinnamon and musk) or sample a perfume from Lili Bermuda, which has been bottling locally sourced botanicals since 1928. For a luxurious souvenir, Rebecca Little’s fine jewelry features delicate, contemporary design with subtle symbolism (think: a Bermuda triangle pendant clad in diamonds, or geometric gold earrings inspired by the island’s signature buttery roofs).

For pastries enjoyed al fresco: l’Artisan Boulangerie (6 Front St.)

This French bakery just celebrated its one-year anniversary and has quickly become a mainstay for residents. Serving an assortment of breads (including fresh baguettes), sandwiches and pastries (the almond croissant is a particular favourite), along with specialty teas and coffees, this is the perfect spot to recharge after a morning of sightseeing. Though there is seating inside and out, take a stroll down the street to Point Pleasant Park and enjoy your pain au chocolat on a teak bench overlooking Albuoy’s Point.

For the best vintage shopping: Habitat for Humanity ReStore Bermuda (4 Front St.)

A two-storey treasure trove, this ReStore shop boasts some of the best consignment and estate sale items on Bermuda. For example, lovers of elegant tablescapes can find fine bone China from Royal Albert, Royal Doulton and Wedgwood — including rare jasperware featuring Bermuda iconography, such as longtails or moongates — at a bargain rate. Plus, the store’s proceeds go to support local community initiatives. Helmed by painter and philanthropist Sheilagh Head, ReStore pulls double duty and also acts as an art gallery; the rotating exhibitions have included Head’s own work, alongside Shaunagh Butler’s watercolour landscapes, Diana Amos’s architectural renderings and Andy Detzer’s bold abstracts.

For happy hour on the water: ÜberVida (#1 Dock, Front St.)

As the locals say, there are two ways to experience Bermuda: by land and by sea. For the latter, ÜberVida’s new 90-minute sunset cruise (offered Wednesdays through Sundays) is relatively inexpensive at $20 (U.S.) per ticket, and takes guests on an open-air, round-trip cruise through Hamilton Harbour, the Great Sound and Paradise Lakes. The best place to enjoy happy hour, this luxury yacht includes a bar that serves signature cocktails, like their Dark ’n’ Stormy (ginger beer with locally made Goslings Black Seal rum) and the Fizzle Swizzle (a mix of Bermuda’s swizzle — black rum marinated with fruit juices, a concoction that dates back to 1924 — and Champagne).