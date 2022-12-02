England for football fans: I travelled to the birthplace of the sport to gain a true appreciation of the game

The roar of the crowd as I enter Wembley Stadium from the player’s tunnel is exhilarating. In front of me, the legendary pitch, a flawless carpet of green grass, practically glows beneath the bright lights. I bound toward it, focused and intense, with the stadium’s motto, “Where Players Enter and Legends Leave,” ringing in my ears.
No, I haven’t been drafted by the England national football team, which calls this stadium in Northwest London home. The crowd noise is just a piped-in recording, the stands are empty, and the pitch is cordoned off by a low fence — but the thrill is real. I’m taking part in one of Wembley’s popular stadium tours, and the experience could just make a football fan of me yet.
Gourmands might plan their vacation around hot new restaurants, art connoisseurs around museums and galleries, and shopaholics around exclusive boutiques, but sporting fans are just as likely to want to visit their favourite club’s home grounds.
Not being a hardcore football fan, I find this something of a surprise, but I’m discovering there’s plenty to appreciate, even for a visitor who doesn’t know his Zanca from his Neto — two players that true football fans will undoubtedly recognize. My lack of knowledge puts me in the minority, considering that the Premier League, the highest level of men’s English football, is the most-watched sports league in the world.
Broadcast in 212 territories, it reaches a potential audience of 4.7 billion people and generates a combined annual income of 4.5 billion pounds. While most of the teams and many of their stadiums have histories dating back to the 19th century, the league itself was only created in 1992, and yet is already the fourth-largest professional sports league on Earth — larger and more lucrative than even the NHL.
The sheer scale of the Premier League’s popularity is brought home on a tour of the famous Stamford Bridge stadium in Fulham, West London, home to the Chelsea Football Club. The team’s former owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, was forced to sell the club earlier this year, after being sanctioned by the British government for his close ties to Vladimir Putin. Costing a mere 140 million pounds in 2003, the club sold in May for a whopping 2.5 billion pounds. (Abramovich saw none of the proceeds.)
Having learned a bit about the business and history of the Premier League, I leave London and travel south to the port city of Southampton to witness a match firsthand at St. Mary’s Stadium. Not really having a dog in this fight, between the local Saints and the visiting Newcastle United, I leap aboard the closest bandwagon and throw my support behind the home team.
This turns out to be a mistake.
Even though they vastly outnumber Newcastle’s fans, who are bunched together in one section at one end of the stadium, the local crowd seems surprisingly subdued, resigned even.
The United supporters, by contrast, who have travelled over 500 kilometres to be here, are, to put it mildly, enthusiastic. They sing and chant and cheer for the first half of the match, with the sun literally shining, as if it’s a spotlight, directly on their section.
The cold, wind-driven rainstorm that breaks out in the second half only seems to encourage their efforts, and many, too many for my comfort, strip off their jerseys despite the cold and grow even noisier.
Their raucous, seminude cheering seems to work, and Newcastle wins 4-1. Nonetheless, the excitement of watching a match in person — the sound of a great strike echoing through the stadium, the beauty of watching some of the world’s best athletes perform at the top of their game, the excellence of the stadium’s chicken and mushroom pies — outweighs my disappointment at the loss.
Back in London and now fully immersed in the finer points of all things Premier League, it’s time to put my knowledge and skills, such as they are, to the test. Toca Social at the O2, the massive arena complex in Greenwich, is a darkly painted but brightly neon-lit sports bar and restaurant with foosball, video games and giant televisions for watching matches. It’s an otherwise standard, if flashy, contemporary sports pub, except for one very special amenity: a first-of-its-kind interactive football game.
The premise is simple: Players enter a cordoned-off area, with a large screen at one end. In the middle is an opening from which footballs emerge at varying speeds and heights. There are different games and different levels of difficulty, but the basic idea for each is to capture and kick the ball back at targets on the interactive screen. Points are awarded for accuracy and power.
Harry Kane — striker for Tottenham Hotspur and the English team captain, whose portrait, alongside women’s team captain Leah Williamson, graces one wall of the complex — is an investor.
Even with (or perhaps because of) the aid of a couple of very refreshing gin and elderflower canned cocktails, my performance makes clear that I won’t be joining the Premier League any time soon. Nonetheless, I’m eager to keep playing, and I scarf down a few tacos, some Japanese fried chicken and a little salt and pepper squid as quickly as decorum allows, and race back for another round.
Plans are for two more Toca Social complexes to open, in Edinburgh and Birmingham next year, but if my experience is any indication, it won’t be long before the concept, much like the popularity of football itself, goes global.
Chris Johns travelled as a guest of VisitBritain, which did not review or approve this article.
If you go
How to get there: Air Canada and British Airways both offer daily direct flights from Toronto to London (Heathrow).
Where to stay: Situated within the grounds of the Chelsea Football Club, the Millennium and Copthorne Hotel at Chelsea FC serves as an unofficial clubhouse for the team’s global fans, who flock here on game day.
Where to dine: Recently opened to the public, the Battersea Power Station has quickly become one of London’s most popular attractions and has attracted some of the city’s best chefs. Don’t miss the phenomenal dhal at Roti King or the towering seafood platter at Wright Brothers.
What else to do: Visitors can now tour the city on a tricked-out double-decker and get fed what is undoubtedly the best bus food in England, thanks to Bustronome. The journey rolls past everything from Marble Arch to Tower Bridge, Royal Albert Hall to St. Paul’s Cathedral.
