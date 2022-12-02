England for football fans: I travelled to the birthplace of the sport to gain a true appreciation of the game

The cold, wind-driven rainstorm that breaks out in the second half only seems to encourage their efforts, and many, too many for my comfort, strip off their jerseys despite the cold and grow even noisier.

Their raucous, seminude cheering seems to work, and Newcastle wins 4-1. Nonetheless, the excitement of watching a match in person — the sound of a great strike echoing through the stadium, the beauty of watching some of the world’s best athletes perform at the top of their game, the excellence of the stadium’s chicken and mushroom pies — outweighs my disappointment at the loss.

Back in London and now fully immersed in the finer points of all things Premier League, it’s time to put my knowledge and skills, such as they are, to the test. Toca Social at the O2, the massive arena complex in Greenwich, is a darkly painted but brightly neon-lit sports bar and restaurant with foosball, video games and giant televisions for watching matches. It’s an otherwise standard, if flashy, contemporary sports pub, except for one very special amenity: a first-of-its-kind interactive football game.

The premise is simple: Players enter a cordoned-off area, with a large screen at one end. In the middle is an opening from which footballs emerge at varying speeds and heights. There are different games and different levels of difficulty, but the basic idea for each is to capture and kick the ball back at targets on the interactive screen. Points are awarded for accuracy and power.

Harry Kane — striker for Tottenham Hotspur and the English team captain, whose portrait, alongside women’s team captain Leah Williamson, graces one wall of the complex — is an investor.

Even with (or perhaps because of) the aid of a couple of very refreshing gin and elderflower canned cocktails, my performance makes clear that I won’t be joining the Premier League any time soon. Nonetheless, I’m eager to keep playing, and I scarf down a few tacos, some Japanese fried chicken and a little salt and pepper squid as quickly as decorum allows, and race back for another round.

Plans are for two more Toca Social complexes to open, in Edinburgh and Birmingham next year, but if my experience is any indication, it won’t be long before the concept, much like the popularity of football itself, goes global.

Chris Johns travelled as a guest of VisitBritain, which did not review or approve this article.

If you go

How to get there: Air Canada and British Airways both offer daily direct flights from Toronto to London (Heathrow).

Where to stay: Situated within the grounds of the Chelsea Football Club, the Millennium and Copthorne Hotel at Chelsea FC serves as an unofficial clubhouse for the team’s global fans, who flock here on game day.

Where to dine: Recently opened to the public, the Battersea Power Station has quickly become one of London’s most popular attractions and has attracted some of the city’s best chefs. Don’t miss the phenomenal dhal at Roti King or the towering seafood platter at Wright Brothers.

What else to do: Visitors can now tour the city on a tricked-out double-decker and get fed what is undoubtedly the best bus food in England, thanks to Bustronome. The journey rolls past everything from Marble Arch to Tower Bridge, Royal Albert Hall to St. Paul’s Cathedral.