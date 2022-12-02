Can’t wait to check into Louis Vuitton’s first hotel? Here’s what we know so far

Luxury dreams

Louis Vuitton has announced plans for its first hotel, to be located in the luxury brand’s 400,000-square-foot Paris headquarters. Starting Dec. 12, the building will play host to “LV Dream” (2 Rue du Pont-Neuf), an exhibition featuring works by Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami and Yayoi Kusama, as well as a pop-up chocolate shop. The exhibition will run until Nov. 15, 2023; entry is free but must be booked in advance. As for the hotel, fashion fans will need to be patient: It’s not anticipated to debut until 2027. But until then, you can check in to the recently opened, 72-room luxury hotel Cheval Blanc Paris. Situated just across the road on the banks of the Seine, it’s owned by Louis Vuitton’s parent company, LVMH.

New growth

The Leaf — Winnipeg’s new, $130-million horticultural attraction — will celebrate its grand opening this holiday season. Situated in Assiniboine Park, the 92,000-square-foot indoor botanical garden takes visitors through four distinct biomes, including a rainforest-like tropic zone with a 60-foot waterfall, and a butterfly garden. It will also have its own on-site restaurant, café and gift shop. Online tickets are $15 each for adults, and $8.25 each for ages 3 to 17. The seasonal outdoor gardens will remain free.

Design destinations

Los Angeles’s Downtown L.A. Proper and New York City’s Little Island took top honours in this year’s Dezeen Awards, which recognizes the world’s best architecture, designs and interiors. The 148-room Downtown L.A. Proper won Hotel and Short-Stay Interior of the Year for its blend of Latin American and Moroccan design elements and standout rooms, including the Court Suite, which features the original floors from an indoor basketball court. Meanwhile, Little Island park — conceived as “a leaf floating on water” — won Landscape Project of the Year. Hovering over the Hudson River, the 2.4-acre public space features a playground, performance venues, and landscaping with 100 species of trees.

Attention, sports fans

Did you know you can cash in your Marriott Bonvoy points for more than hotel stays? Through the Moments program (moments.marriottbonvoy.com) — which allows loyalty members to bid or redeem points for special experiences — you can bid on a range of Super Bowl LVII packages. Options include suite tickets, post-game field access, and even a styling session by an NFL star. Moments isn’t just for football fans, though; other current auctions include the chance to try Gallery at Alinea, Chicago’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant, or get coached in tennis by Ash Barty, three-time Grand Slam singles champion. Marriott Bonvoy membership is free.