Vintage engagement rings are trending. These showstoppers look the part

Beloved by brides who want a ring that’s uniquely theirs but has an interesting story to tell, the vintage engagement ring has become a hugely popular choice.

One of the most famous, family-inherited, vintage engagement rings belongs to Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales (seen above): a 12-carat sapphire set in a halo of 14 brilliant solitaire diamonds, given to Diana Spencer in 1981.

But a vintage engagement ring doesn’t always have to be an heirloom item, with many jewellers now stocking more antique pieces to meet the demand. Patrick Dacko, the owner of Atelier Dacko custom design studio, says he is receiving more client requests for unique pieces that have both a sense of individuality and superior artistry.

“Vintage pieces have been adored throughout generations for a simple reason: they embody true craftsmanship,” explains Dacko. “Time, care, and effort were put into each piece, and it shows because they’ve lasted through generations.”