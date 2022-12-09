What an 800-kilometre hike taught me about life: For six weeks, I walked the Camino del Norte in Spain, my first solo trip in decades

Look behind you to appreciate how far you’ve come, and the views you wouldn’t see otherwise.

Getting wet is no big deal if you’re prepared.

Carry less.

The Camino is the sort of place where you meet someone, walk with them for a few hours or a couple of days, and you are changed by the encounter. While I made friends on the Camino that I’ll keep for a lifetime, I also made friends and lost them in the space of hours, simply because we walked at different speeds, or ended our day in a different place. The permanence and impermanence are part of the journey.

On this day outside Arzúa, there is joy but also sadness as our journey nears its end. As the morning warms up, Gayle and I stop every few metres to take photos of the sunrise with our cellphones. We’ve done this every day we walked together.

I am grateful for both Gayle and Daniele, for their sense of adventure, their wisdom and humour. Both are well-travelled; Daniele has climbed to base camp on Mount Everest. The del Norte is her fourth Camino, and although plagued by plantar fasciitis, she is already planning to walk the most difficult Camino, the Primitivo, next September.

“Age is in the mind and, also, it depends if one keeps fit or not,” she says. “If I were 25 years old, I would walk much faster. At 25, I was running up the slopes of the Sierras, competing with a friend to see who would get to the top first!”

This is Gayle’s second Camino. She and I met last November on a Camino Facebook page and walked about 60 per cent of the del Norte together. We couldn’t have been more well-matched. We walked at the same pace, we captured the most mundane moments on our cellphone cameras and called them beautiful, and we laughed at each other’s jokes.

“There is nothing like having a gap year later in life, when you appreciate it more, and the connections you make,” says Gayle, adding impishly, “Like finding a new friend who also stops dead in their tracks when they see ‘that photo’ in their mind’s eye that no one else would even ‘get.’”

Two days later, Daniele and I stand triumphant in front of the cathedral, our journey at an end. Gayle arrives the next day. Our Camino becomes something else now; it becomes the sense of accomplishment, the melancholy of goodbyes, the questions about what’s to come, and when are you doing your next one?

I don’t have answers to those questions — yet — but remaining open to the lessons ahead means my Camino journey is not really over.