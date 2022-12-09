How to hit Stratford’s self-guided Christmas Trail like a pro

If you’ve ever watched a Hallmark Christmas movie, the charming settings may remind you of historic Stratford, with its late-Victorian red-brick town hall, pedestrian-friendly main street and arching foot bridge over the Avon River. Named after Stratford-upon-Avon in England — where Shakespeare was born — the Ontario version has its share of European-inspired architecture, including Regency cottages. Add a sprinkling of snow, twinkling lights and freshly cut evergreen boughs, and Stratford turns into a Christmas wonderland in December. And it’s easier than ever to get into the holiday spirit with Stratford’s self-guided Christmas Trail, which is back and bigger than ever this year.

How it works: First, visit the Destination Stratford office, located downtown at 47 Downie St., and buy a pass for $39.55 (including HST). Then you choose which six stops (of the 35 participating businesses) to redeem your six vouchers for a gift. Vouchers are good for a variety of Christmas-themed items, including locally made bath and body products, home decor and seasonal treats. (You can’t buy vouchers in advance online.)

Getting there: Head west on Highway 401 and take the Highway 8 exit toward Kitchener-Waterloo; continue through Kitchener all the way to Stratford.

A proposed route: After picking up your vouchers, drive to St. Marys, about 20 minutes away. At Snapping Turtle Coffee Roasters, use your voucher for a four-ounce bag of freshly roasted whole bean coffee — and try a seasonal latte while you’re at it. This family-run micro-roaster of single-origin coffee is set in one of the limestone heritage buildings of downtown St. Marys.

Drive back to downtown Stratford, where you’ll find many of the Stratford Christmas Trail experiences along the town’s historic main street. At Bradshaws & Kitchen Detail, pick up a lovely holiday-themed dish towel. This family-owned retailer has been around since 1895 and is known as one of the best gourmet kitchen departments in Canada. Then, cross the street to visit Wills & Prior — with its curated selection of home decor — to pick up your sugar plum fairy bath bomb.

From there, it’s a six-minute walk past the Avon Theatre to Poppin Kettle Corn on Downie Street, which offers seasonal flavours such as its popular candy cane mix, lightly sweetened with peppermint oil and crushed candy cane. Walk another three minutes to your mulled wine experience at Brch & Wyn, a coffee shop by day and wine bar by night. Your voucher gets you a mug of mulled wine, but you may want to stay for lunch and sample award-winning Chef Aaron Carley’s toasted sandwiches, flatbreads and pastries, like the truffle & parm flatbread with roasted organic mushrooms, confit garlic and aged Avonlea cheddar.

After warming up with a mug of mulled wine, it’s a 10-minute walk (or two-minute drive) to Junction 56 Distillery, where all its spirits are made with grains grown in Ontario. Owner Mike Heisz sources wheat for the gin and corn for the moonshine from his cousin’s farm, and grain is milled on-site.

The distillery also partners with local businesses for additional ingredients, like the locally sourced black raspberries in its signature Black Raspberry Gin. Even if you’re the designated driver and can’t partake in a tasting, you can use your voucher to take home a mini candy cane, gingerbread or mint smoothie liqueur.

Stratford like a pro

1. Vouchers can be used over multiple days.