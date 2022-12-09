Why Vancouver is a restaurant town on the rise: Take remarkable local ingredients, add creativity and sprinkle in some Michelin buzz

It’s a rainy October morning in Vancouver’s downtown Chinatown. The neon lights reflect on the slick sidewalks like a scene out of a more approachable “Bladerunner.” Delicious smells waft from every turn, yet once inside Floata Seafood Restaurant, surrounded by tables of octogenarians drinking tea, there’s no place I’d rather be.
This is the first stop on a tour of chef Alex Chen’s favourite spots in Chinatown, and an introduction to some of the flavours, hospitality and history that helped lay the groundwork for the Michelin Guide coming to town. I’m here to taste it all, to better understand what it takes for a city to draw the attention of the pocket-sized global culinary stage this is Michelin.
While Floata may not be on the Michelin list this year, Chen loves it all the same. “This restaurant is 30 years old, it’s blue collar and it’s great,” he says. “The OG chefs are still in the kitchen.” Chen, the executive chef at the Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, is so classically trained that he led Team Canada to a Top 10 finish at the Bocuse d’Or competition in Lyon in 2013.
And while gentrification may be changing Chinatown all around us, I hope the textural bliss of soft fried tofu and cashews, taro dumplings (wu gok), plump har gow and siu mai, all spinning around a giant lazy Susan, never goes out of style.
“The influence of a restaurant like this one shapes the palate of the entire city,” says chef Chen as we snap our umbrellas shut and walk into Phnom Penh Restaurant. Serving original takes on Vietnamese and Cambodian dishes, over the past 40 years owner/chef Solange Huynh has filled her lengthy menu with flavours so addictive there have been lineups out the door for decades.
Chen says his must-have dishes are #78, #71 and #35. (Note: this is the most important piece of information I will share in this story.) What those numbers add up to are ethereal chicken wings, butter beef (a bright, herbaceous Vietnamese take on carpaccio), and Luc Lac beef with rice and fried eggs, which the charming Huynh tosses tableside. Phnom Penh Restaurant was just awarded a Bib Gourmand in Vancouver’s Michelin Guide. In other words, those lineups just got that much longer.
As delicious as Chinatown is, one can’t ignore the heartbreaking scenes playing out on nearby streets as the vulnerable unhoused population try to find their place. At Sole Food Street Farms, some have found just that.
One of the largest urban farms in North America, the three-acre space produces more than 30 tons of fresh food annually. Sole Food is also a social enterprise that largely employs unemployable inner-city residents, who can walk to work, learn a skill, and earn a living growing beautiful greens, fruits and vegetables for CSAs, farmers’ markets and local restaurants, like chef Andrea Carlson’s Burdock & Co.
Set on a restaurant-rich row of Main Street in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, Carlson’s cooking is deeply soulful and impeccably farm-to-table. In the mid-aughts, as chef de cuisine at Raincity Grill, she created Canada’s first 100-mile tasting menu.
Burdock & Co is all rough-hewn wood, sparkling glasses and fairy-tale-sounding tasting menus like tonight’s “Under A Drying Rice Moon,” which features sustainable rice from Abbotsford and sake from Granville Island. A casually posh congee is strewn with braised pine mushrooms and burdock root, drawn butter sabayon and scallion oil. Seared radish cakes are shingled with scallops, XO sauce and sake butter. Then comes Fraser Valley duck breast with a lip-smacking verbena honey jus.
Let’s just say I wasn’t surprised at the Michelin award celebration the following day, when chef Carlson and team earned a star — and the room roared with affection. All in all, eight Vancouver restaurants received a Michelin star, 12 garnered a Bib Gourmand nod (recognizing “great food at a great value”), and 40 won “Recommended” status.
Housed in a converted Yaletown warehouse, the legendary Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill & Enoteca, “Recommended” by Michelin, is a large, dim room with a bright open kitchen, dark wood wine racks and shutters, and the odd bow-tied waiter. It’s packed on a rainy Tuesday night, guests enjoying either à la carte pastas, such as pappardelle with four-hour-braised veal cheeks and porcinis, or modern Italian tasting menus. I opt for the later.
“Tradition and evolution are key in my kitchen,” says chef-owner Pino Posteraro. “In Italy you make the same dish for 30 years. Not here.” Alba white truffle arrives shaved over feathery gnocchi, burrata, a lightly poached egg and a cloud of truffle foam. Local pine mushroom and potato ravioli are served with a pine and soy broth. A dish of sea bass with beluga lentils and porcinis set in a smoked fish fumée is as earthy as the forest detritus at Pacific Spirit Regional Park (where I’d gone foraging with chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson of Published on Main — another Michelin star winner).
At Cioppino’s, from the finest imported Italian ingredients to the freshest local products, chef Posteraro combines the old world with the new in his unique-to-Vancouver recipes, embracing his adoptive hometown with every bite of pine mushroom ravioli. Just don’t call fusion. “I don’t do fusion; I do contamination of cultures,” jokes the chef. “Now excuse me,” he says, wandering off to greet one of the Hollywood types who frequent his restaurant, “I must say hello to Jon Voight.”
By my last night in Vancouver, I thought I had a better understanding of what makes the city’s restaurants so distinct. With chefs of every age and background working at the highest level, the common elements of the dining scene seem to be remarkable local ingredients paired with extreme creativity and a generous dose of joy.
My suspicions were confirmed at AnnaLena, a contemporary Canadian restaurant in the Kitsilano neighbourhood, where chef Mike Robbins makes Michelin-starred dining not only approachable but downright fun. His tasting menus, called chapters, change monthly. I dined on Chapter Fifty-Eight.
Pre-meal treats are offered with a wink and a smile. A kusshi oyster with apple and frozen foie gras is served with a glass of Okanagan bubbles and a wee golden spoon. Mini smoked duck fat muffins have a swirl of foie gras pâté and preserved Okanagan cherries on top.
A dish of poached mussels in a blue cheese white wine broth comes with what chef Robbins simply describes as “garlic torn bread.” But Robbins, like so many other Vancouver chefs, is being too humble about his imaginative creation. For these rustic chunks of airy, crustless, charred brioche are so delicately garlicky and sweet that the room falls silent with appreciation, followed by calls for the chef to expose his “torn bread” secrets.
Robbins acquiesces, retreats to the kitchen, then re-emerges with a huge grin and an even bigger loaf of brioche — it’s legitimately the size of a carry-on suitcase. The room erupts in cheers.
Amy Rosen travelled as a guest of Destination Vancouver and Destination BC, which did not review or approve this article.
It’s a rainy October morning in Vancouver’s downtown Chinatown. The neon lights reflect on the slick sidewalks like a scene out of a more approachable “Bladerunner.” Delicious smells waft from every turn, yet once inside Floata Seafood Restaurant, surrounded by tables of octogenarians drinking tea, there’s no place I’d rather be.
This is the first stop on a tour of chef Alex Chen’s favourite spots in Chinatown, and an introduction to some of the flavours, hospitality and history that helped lay the groundwork for the Michelin Guide coming to town. I’m here to taste it all, to better understand what it takes for a city to draw the attention of the pocket-sized global culinary stage this is Michelin.
While Floata may not be on the Michelin list this year, Chen loves it all the same. “This restaurant is 30 years old, it’s blue collar and it’s great,” he says. “The OG chefs are still in the kitchen.” Chen, the executive chef at the Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, is so classically trained that he led Team Canada to a Top 10 finish at the Bocuse d’Or competition in Lyon in 2013.
And while gentrification may be changing Chinatown all around us, I hope the textural bliss of soft fried tofu and cashews, taro dumplings (wu gok), plump har gow and siu mai, all spinning around a giant lazy Susan, never goes out of style.
“The influence of a restaurant like this one shapes the palate of the entire city,” says chef Chen as we snap our umbrellas shut and walk into Phnom Penh Restaurant. Serving original takes on Vietnamese and Cambodian dishes, over the past 40 years owner/chef Solange Huynh has filled her lengthy menu with flavours so addictive there have been lineups out the door for decades.
Chen says his must-have dishes are #78, #71 and #35. (Note: this is the most important piece of information I will share in this story.) What those numbers add up to are ethereal chicken wings, butter beef (a bright, herbaceous Vietnamese take on carpaccio), and Luc Lac beef with rice and fried eggs, which the charming Huynh tosses tableside. Phnom Penh Restaurant was just awarded a Bib Gourmand in Vancouver’s Michelin Guide. In other words, those lineups just got that much longer.
As delicious as Chinatown is, one can’t ignore the heartbreaking scenes playing out on nearby streets as the vulnerable unhoused population try to find their place. At Sole Food Street Farms, some have found just that.
One of the largest urban farms in North America, the three-acre space produces more than 30 tons of fresh food annually. Sole Food is also a social enterprise that largely employs unemployable inner-city residents, who can walk to work, learn a skill, and earn a living growing beautiful greens, fruits and vegetables for CSAs, farmers’ markets and local restaurants, like chef Andrea Carlson’s Burdock & Co.
Set on a restaurant-rich row of Main Street in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, Carlson’s cooking is deeply soulful and impeccably farm-to-table. In the mid-aughts, as chef de cuisine at Raincity Grill, she created Canada’s first 100-mile tasting menu.
Burdock & Co is all rough-hewn wood, sparkling glasses and fairy-tale-sounding tasting menus like tonight’s “Under A Drying Rice Moon,” which features sustainable rice from Abbotsford and sake from Granville Island. A casually posh congee is strewn with braised pine mushrooms and burdock root, drawn butter sabayon and scallion oil. Seared radish cakes are shingled with scallops, XO sauce and sake butter. Then comes Fraser Valley duck breast with a lip-smacking verbena honey jus.
Let’s just say I wasn’t surprised at the Michelin award celebration the following day, when chef Carlson and team earned a star — and the room roared with affection. All in all, eight Vancouver restaurants received a Michelin star, 12 garnered a Bib Gourmand nod (recognizing “great food at a great value”), and 40 won “Recommended” status.
Housed in a converted Yaletown warehouse, the legendary Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill & Enoteca, “Recommended” by Michelin, is a large, dim room with a bright open kitchen, dark wood wine racks and shutters, and the odd bow-tied waiter. It’s packed on a rainy Tuesday night, guests enjoying either à la carte pastas, such as pappardelle with four-hour-braised veal cheeks and porcinis, or modern Italian tasting menus. I opt for the later.
“Tradition and evolution are key in my kitchen,” says chef-owner Pino Posteraro. “In Italy you make the same dish for 30 years. Not here.” Alba white truffle arrives shaved over feathery gnocchi, burrata, a lightly poached egg and a cloud of truffle foam. Local pine mushroom and potato ravioli are served with a pine and soy broth. A dish of sea bass with beluga lentils and porcinis set in a smoked fish fumée is as earthy as the forest detritus at Pacific Spirit Regional Park (where I’d gone foraging with chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson of Published on Main — another Michelin star winner).
At Cioppino’s, from the finest imported Italian ingredients to the freshest local products, chef Posteraro combines the old world with the new in his unique-to-Vancouver recipes, embracing his adoptive hometown with every bite of pine mushroom ravioli. Just don’t call fusion. “I don’t do fusion; I do contamination of cultures,” jokes the chef. “Now excuse me,” he says, wandering off to greet one of the Hollywood types who frequent his restaurant, “I must say hello to Jon Voight.”
By my last night in Vancouver, I thought I had a better understanding of what makes the city’s restaurants so distinct. With chefs of every age and background working at the highest level, the common elements of the dining scene seem to be remarkable local ingredients paired with extreme creativity and a generous dose of joy.
My suspicions were confirmed at AnnaLena, a contemporary Canadian restaurant in the Kitsilano neighbourhood, where chef Mike Robbins makes Michelin-starred dining not only approachable but downright fun. His tasting menus, called chapters, change monthly. I dined on Chapter Fifty-Eight.
Pre-meal treats are offered with a wink and a smile. A kusshi oyster with apple and frozen foie gras is served with a glass of Okanagan bubbles and a wee golden spoon. Mini smoked duck fat muffins have a swirl of foie gras pâté and preserved Okanagan cherries on top.
A dish of poached mussels in a blue cheese white wine broth comes with what chef Robbins simply describes as “garlic torn bread.” But Robbins, like so many other Vancouver chefs, is being too humble about his imaginative creation. For these rustic chunks of airy, crustless, charred brioche are so delicately garlicky and sweet that the room falls silent with appreciation, followed by calls for the chef to expose his “torn bread” secrets.
Robbins acquiesces, retreats to the kitchen, then re-emerges with a huge grin and an even bigger loaf of brioche — it’s legitimately the size of a carry-on suitcase. The room erupts in cheers.
Amy Rosen travelled as a guest of Destination Vancouver and Destination BC, which did not review or approve this article.
It’s a rainy October morning in Vancouver’s downtown Chinatown. The neon lights reflect on the slick sidewalks like a scene out of a more approachable “Bladerunner.” Delicious smells waft from every turn, yet once inside Floata Seafood Restaurant, surrounded by tables of octogenarians drinking tea, there’s no place I’d rather be.
This is the first stop on a tour of chef Alex Chen’s favourite spots in Chinatown, and an introduction to some of the flavours, hospitality and history that helped lay the groundwork for the Michelin Guide coming to town. I’m here to taste it all, to better understand what it takes for a city to draw the attention of the pocket-sized global culinary stage this is Michelin.
While Floata may not be on the Michelin list this year, Chen loves it all the same. “This restaurant is 30 years old, it’s blue collar and it’s great,” he says. “The OG chefs are still in the kitchen.” Chen, the executive chef at the Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, is so classically trained that he led Team Canada to a Top 10 finish at the Bocuse d’Or competition in Lyon in 2013.
And while gentrification may be changing Chinatown all around us, I hope the textural bliss of soft fried tofu and cashews, taro dumplings (wu gok), plump har gow and siu mai, all spinning around a giant lazy Susan, never goes out of style.
“The influence of a restaurant like this one shapes the palate of the entire city,” says chef Chen as we snap our umbrellas shut and walk into Phnom Penh Restaurant. Serving original takes on Vietnamese and Cambodian dishes, over the past 40 years owner/chef Solange Huynh has filled her lengthy menu with flavours so addictive there have been lineups out the door for decades.
Chen says his must-have dishes are #78, #71 and #35. (Note: this is the most important piece of information I will share in this story.) What those numbers add up to are ethereal chicken wings, butter beef (a bright, herbaceous Vietnamese take on carpaccio), and Luc Lac beef with rice and fried eggs, which the charming Huynh tosses tableside. Phnom Penh Restaurant was just awarded a Bib Gourmand in Vancouver’s Michelin Guide. In other words, those lineups just got that much longer.
As delicious as Chinatown is, one can’t ignore the heartbreaking scenes playing out on nearby streets as the vulnerable unhoused population try to find their place. At Sole Food Street Farms, some have found just that.
One of the largest urban farms in North America, the three-acre space produces more than 30 tons of fresh food annually. Sole Food is also a social enterprise that largely employs unemployable inner-city residents, who can walk to work, learn a skill, and earn a living growing beautiful greens, fruits and vegetables for CSAs, farmers’ markets and local restaurants, like chef Andrea Carlson’s Burdock & Co.
Set on a restaurant-rich row of Main Street in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, Carlson’s cooking is deeply soulful and impeccably farm-to-table. In the mid-aughts, as chef de cuisine at Raincity Grill, she created Canada’s first 100-mile tasting menu.
Burdock & Co is all rough-hewn wood, sparkling glasses and fairy-tale-sounding tasting menus like tonight’s “Under A Drying Rice Moon,” which features sustainable rice from Abbotsford and sake from Granville Island. A casually posh congee is strewn with braised pine mushrooms and burdock root, drawn butter sabayon and scallion oil. Seared radish cakes are shingled with scallops, XO sauce and sake butter. Then comes Fraser Valley duck breast with a lip-smacking verbena honey jus.
Let’s just say I wasn’t surprised at the Michelin award celebration the following day, when chef Carlson and team earned a star — and the room roared with affection. All in all, eight Vancouver restaurants received a Michelin star, 12 garnered a Bib Gourmand nod (recognizing “great food at a great value”), and 40 won “Recommended” status.
Housed in a converted Yaletown warehouse, the legendary Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill & Enoteca, “Recommended” by Michelin, is a large, dim room with a bright open kitchen, dark wood wine racks and shutters, and the odd bow-tied waiter. It’s packed on a rainy Tuesday night, guests enjoying either à la carte pastas, such as pappardelle with four-hour-braised veal cheeks and porcinis, or modern Italian tasting menus. I opt for the later.
“Tradition and evolution are key in my kitchen,” says chef-owner Pino Posteraro. “In Italy you make the same dish for 30 years. Not here.” Alba white truffle arrives shaved over feathery gnocchi, burrata, a lightly poached egg and a cloud of truffle foam. Local pine mushroom and potato ravioli are served with a pine and soy broth. A dish of sea bass with beluga lentils and porcinis set in a smoked fish fumée is as earthy as the forest detritus at Pacific Spirit Regional Park (where I’d gone foraging with chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson of Published on Main — another Michelin star winner).
At Cioppino’s, from the finest imported Italian ingredients to the freshest local products, chef Posteraro combines the old world with the new in his unique-to-Vancouver recipes, embracing his adoptive hometown with every bite of pine mushroom ravioli. Just don’t call fusion. “I don’t do fusion; I do contamination of cultures,” jokes the chef. “Now excuse me,” he says, wandering off to greet one of the Hollywood types who frequent his restaurant, “I must say hello to Jon Voight.”
By my last night in Vancouver, I thought I had a better understanding of what makes the city’s restaurants so distinct. With chefs of every age and background working at the highest level, the common elements of the dining scene seem to be remarkable local ingredients paired with extreme creativity and a generous dose of joy.
My suspicions were confirmed at AnnaLena, a contemporary Canadian restaurant in the Kitsilano neighbourhood, where chef Mike Robbins makes Michelin-starred dining not only approachable but downright fun. His tasting menus, called chapters, change monthly. I dined on Chapter Fifty-Eight.
Pre-meal treats are offered with a wink and a smile. A kusshi oyster with apple and frozen foie gras is served with a glass of Okanagan bubbles and a wee golden spoon. Mini smoked duck fat muffins have a swirl of foie gras pâté and preserved Okanagan cherries on top.
A dish of poached mussels in a blue cheese white wine broth comes with what chef Robbins simply describes as “garlic torn bread.” But Robbins, like so many other Vancouver chefs, is being too humble about his imaginative creation. For these rustic chunks of airy, crustless, charred brioche are so delicately garlicky and sweet that the room falls silent with appreciation, followed by calls for the chef to expose his “torn bread” secrets.
Robbins acquiesces, retreats to the kitchen, then re-emerges with a huge grin and an even bigger loaf of brioche — it’s legitimately the size of a carry-on suitcase. The room erupts in cheers.
Amy Rosen travelled as a guest of Destination Vancouver and Destination BC, which did not review or approve this article.