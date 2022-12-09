Why Vancouver is a restaurant town on the rise: Take remarkable local ingredients, add creativity and sprinkle in some Michelin buzz

It’s a rainy October morning in Vancouver’s downtown Chinatown. The neon lights reflect on the slick sidewalks like a scene out of a more approachable “Bladerunner.” Delicious smells waft from every turn, yet once inside Floata Seafood Restaurant, surrounded by tables of octogenarians drinking tea, there’s no place I’d rather be.

This is the first stop on a tour of chef Alex Chen’s favourite spots in Chinatown, and an introduction to some of the flavours, hospitality and history that helped lay the groundwork for the Michelin Guide coming to town. I’m here to taste it all, to better understand what it takes for a city to draw the attention of the pocket-sized global culinary stage this is Michelin.

While Floata may not be on the Michelin list this year, Chen loves it all the same. “This restaurant is 30 years old, it’s blue collar and it’s great,” he says. “The OG chefs are still in the kitchen.” Chen, the executive chef at the Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, is so classically trained that he led Team Canada to a Top 10 finish at the Bocuse d’Or competition in Lyon in 2013.

And while gentrification may be changing Chinatown all around us, I hope the textural bliss of soft fried tofu and cashews, taro dumplings (wu gok), plump har gow and siu mai, all spinning around a giant lazy Susan, never goes out of style.

“The influence of a restaurant like this one shapes the palate of the entire city,” says chef Chen as we snap our umbrellas shut and walk into Phnom Penh Restaurant. Serving original takes on Vietnamese and Cambodian dishes, over the past 40 years owner/chef Solange Huynh has filled her lengthy menu with flavours so addictive there have been lineups out the door for decades.

Chen says his must-have dishes are #78, #71 and #35. (Note: this is the most important piece of information I will share in this story.) What those numbers add up to are ethereal chicken wings, butter beef (a bright, herbaceous Vietnamese take on carpaccio), and Luc Lac beef with rice and fried eggs, which the charming Huynh tosses tableside. Phnom Penh Restaurant was just awarded a Bib Gourmand in Vancouver’s Michelin Guide. In other words, those lineups just got that much longer.

As delicious as Chinatown is, one can’t ignore the heartbreaking scenes playing out on nearby streets as the vulnerable unhoused population try to find their place. At Sole Food Street Farms, some have found just that.

One of the largest urban farms in North America, the three-acre space produces more than 30 tons of fresh food annually. Sole Food is also a social enterprise that largely employs unemployable inner-city residents, who can walk to work, learn a skill, and earn a living growing beautiful greens, fruits and vegetables for CSAs, farmers’ markets and local restaurants, like chef Andrea Carlson’s Burdock & Co.

Set on a restaurant-rich row of Main Street in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, Carlson’s cooking is deeply soulful and impeccably farm-to-table. In the mid-aughts, as chef de cuisine at Raincity Grill, she created Canada’s first 100-mile tasting menu.

Burdock & Co is all rough-hewn wood, sparkling glasses and fairy-tale-sounding tasting menus like tonight’s “Under A Drying Rice Moon,” which features sustainable rice from Abbotsford and sake from Granville Island. A casually posh congee is strewn with braised pine mushrooms and burdock root, drawn butter sabayon and scallion oil. Seared radish cakes are shingled with scallops, XO sauce and sake butter. Then comes Fraser Valley duck breast with a lip-smacking verbena honey jus.