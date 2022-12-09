Waterdown's Greenleaf clinches AA division city volleyball championship

The Allan A. Greenleaf School senior boys' volleyball team is celebrating its city championship win.

The team worked hard to win the first set and then showed true perseverance and grit to come back and win the fourth, after dropping sets two and three to the R.A. Riddell team.

Greenleaf got an early lead in the fifth, but Riddell soon levelled up. Still, the Gryphons did not give up. They once again rose to the challenge, and with a heart-pounding finish, won the champion.