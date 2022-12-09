How can I help heal my poor chapped lips? Ask The Kit

For chapping that is more cosmetic than medical — and advice for dealing with this during festive lipstick season — I posed your question to Wendy Rorong, a Toronto makeup artist who has tended to the lips and faces of many celebrities, from Cara Delevingne to Nick Jonas, Joan Smalls to Patrick Stewart.

Rorong starts every makeup application with lip balm, leaving it there to absorb while she works on the rest of the face. The finish of your lipstick counts: She advises skipping the matte lip formulas, as every bit of chapping will show. “As much as I love a matte lip, a satin or velvet finish will be more flattering,” she says, pointing out that this applies to her older clients in particular. “As you age, your metabolism slows down, decreasing cell regeneration and causing skin to become thinner, drier and more fragile.” So opt for something with a bit more sheen.

Rorong will often mix up her own lip solution, adding lip balm to her favourite lipsticks to help boost the moisture and address dryness. For a splurge, Rorong likes the cult favourite Laneige lip mask. But her go-to choice of lip balm is Aquaphor, the same brand Weksberg recommended — I have never tried it, but you know I ordered some online before I even finished writing this article. Rorong applies it “every hour,” which is admirable commitment. Keeping a balm on your desk and your bedside table and in your purse will help you keep up the habit.

You often hear about lip exfoliants as a pre-lipstick prep step for flaky lips. Rorong does sometimes do this, and while there are plenty of fancy lip scrubs on the market, she likes to just mix up some honey and sugar and rub that around the lips. “Be sure to moisturize afterwards and often — scrubs of any kind can be drying,” she says. If you’re in the throes of severe chapping and irritation, skip this and go gently. “Lip exfoliants should be avoided when your lips are dry or chapped,” cautions Weksberg. “These products may lead to further inflammation and make your lips worse.

Rorong’s final tip is to max out on hydration on all fronts: Put it on your lips, as explained in depth above, and also drink more water!

May the Aquaphor force be with you, Sara, and may your apocalips become a thing of the past.

