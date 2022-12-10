These $90 Canadian candles are the season’s most stylish splurge

To burn or not to burn: That’s the dilemma posed by a beautiful candle. Misette x Tanya Taylor, a new collab between the chic Toronto dinnerware brand and Canadian fashion designer Tanya Taylor, is particularly lit: These candles are limited-edition and hand-painted.
The candles may not be here for long, but Taylor and Amy Burstyn-Fritz (who co-founded Misette with her sister Sarah Pecaut) have been friends for years.
“Over drinks one day, Amy and I decided to do something together,” says Taylor. “We wanted to marry my love for entertaining with Misette’s artful candles. One of the best things about running my brand is collaborating with friends and other female founders on unique projects like this.”
Technically, the candles are a “holiday” release, but Taylor is quick to point out that the colours — a deep “boysenberry”-inspired purple, an electric lemon yellow, cerulean blue and a dash of avocado-y green — aren’t pulled from the classic seasonal palette. “I love when there’s an element of surprise at any dinner table,” says Taylor, who drew on the relaxed, breezy vibes and punchy prints of her Resort 2023 collection for inspiration. “It might be cold outside, but your holiday table looks like you’re on a tropical vacation.”
When it comes to tablescapes, Taylor is a fan of more is more: “To achieve a warm table, I love having candles of all shapes and sizes. I mix tea lights and votives with candlesticks and pillar candles.” Life is short; burn the beautiful candle.
Home run: Canadian designers branch out into decor, score
Translating her signature exuberant prints into dopamine-producing homeware — think coasters in an abstract hot pink leopard print — Toronto’s Hilary MacMillan’s home collection is joy distilled into beautifully made, perfectly-practical pieces.
Hilary MacMillan ceramic coaster set, $65, hilarymacmillan.com
Fran Miller, the founder of cult skin care brand F. Miller, has curated a collection of found objects and artisan finds, organized around the principle “things that make us smile,” including these retro shakers.
Vintage salt and pepper shakers, $32, fmillerskincare.com
Created by multidisciplinary creative Sean Brown, Curves is rooted in Black culture. The Archway Chair is a modernist design statement while retaining echoes of its inspiration, a traditional African chair.
Archway Chair, $330, curvesbyseanbrown.com
Surrealist and silly in the best way, Hayley Elsaesser’s home goods — like this area rug patterned with flip phones — inject a spirit of playful irreverence into any design scheme.
Hayley Elsaesser flip phone print area rug, from $55, hayleyelseasser.com
