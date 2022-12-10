These $90 Canadian candles are the season’s most stylish splurge

To burn or not to burn: That’s the dilemma posed by a beautiful candle. Misette x Tanya Taylor, a new collab between the chic Toronto dinnerware brand and Canadian fashion designer Tanya Taylor, is particularly lit: These candles are limited-edition and hand-painted.

The candles may not be here for long, but Taylor and Amy Burstyn-Fritz (who co-founded Misette with her sister Sarah Pecaut) have been friends for years.

“Over drinks one day, Amy and I decided to do something together,” says Taylor. “We wanted to marry my love for entertaining with Misette’s artful candles. One of the best things about running my brand is collaborating with friends and other female founders on unique projects like this.”

Technically, the candles are a “holiday” release, but Taylor is quick to point out that the colours — a deep “boysenberry”-inspired purple, an electric lemon yellow, cerulean blue and a dash of avocado-y green — aren’t pulled from the classic seasonal palette. “I love when there’s an element of surprise at any dinner table,” says Taylor, who drew on the relaxed, breezy vibes and punchy prints of her Resort 2023 collection for inspiration. “It might be cold outside, but your holiday table looks like you’re on a tropical vacation.”