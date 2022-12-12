These are The Kit beauty director Katherine Lalancette’s current product obsessions

Every day, new products make their way onto my (WFH) desk and it’s my job to try them out. The good ones find their way into various roundups and stories across thekit.ca and thestar.com, and the OMG-this-stuff-is-amazing ones go on to live right here, in my faves of the moment column. Behold, my latest loves.
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Brown Sugar, $30, sephora.ca SHOP HERE
The perfect fall lip product: After much begging from fans, buzz-making skin care brand Summer Fridays finally brought back Brown Sugar, a once limited-edition shade of its bestselling Lip Butter Balm. I can see why people were so eager to see it return. The colour is exquisite, a sort of chocolatey raisin that recalls a glass of cherry cola. Actually, it’s not dissimilar to Clinique’s famously flattering Black Honey, only sheerer and a little more on the brown side. Suited to all skin tones, the tint is buildable yet translucent enough to safely be applied sans mirror. It makes for the ideal cold-weather lip, livening up your complexion in a non-makeup-y way all while drenching your pout in delicious hydration.
The texture is one you might expect from an overnight mask: luscious and enveloping thanks to shea and murumuru seed butters, genius for relieving dryness. It leaves behind the most gorgeous shine without being sticky, and a yummy, not-overly-sweet scent of brown sugar, which kind of makes it feel like a grown-up Lip Smacker. All to say, it’s become a staple in my bag, giving me a kiss of autumnal colour on the go and keeping chapping firmly at bay.
Consonant Skin+Care Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil, $50, well.ca SHOP HERE
The double-cleanse in a bottle: A lot of skin experts rave about the benefits of double cleansing, i.e. the practice of washing your face with an oil or balm to melt away makeup and pollution and then following that up with a gel or foam to sweep away any remaining traces of debris. It gets your face squeaky clean, that’s for sure, but it means buying two products for essentially the same purpose, using more water to rinse said products and spending more time at the bathroom sink. Also, all that cleansing can sometimes leave your skin feeling a little tight. Enter this marvellous solution from Canadian skin care brand Consonant: a new treatment that yields the effects of a double cleanse in a single, gentle step.
First, you massage a few pumps of the oil over a dry face to loosen up any dirt, makeup or sunscreen. (Those last two are explicitly designed to cling onto skin and not budge throughout the day, but this product dissolves them brilliantly.) Then, you splash a bit of water to turn the oil into a light creamy milk and further remove any impurities. Your skin feels amazing afterwards: soft and refreshed and totally residue-free (read: no greasy feel.) Even my waterproof mascara came off without any aggressive eye-rubbing. The formula is 100 per cent natural and chock full of coddling ingredients like olive-derived squalane and sunflower and jojoba oils. It’s just a really great cleanser.
Chanel Duo Lumière Multi Use Illuminating Eye Gloss, $69, thebay.com SHOP HERE
The chicest holiday sparkle: If you are looking for unabashedly blinding, disco-ball-worthy glitter, this is not it. This is for those times when you want but a whisper of shimmer, a suggestion of revelry. It’s an illuminating eye gloss duo, part of Chanel’s new holiday makeup collection, and it tops lids with the most beautiful, balmy shine. The colours — a golden gel and a metallic copper — are said to be inspired by moonlight, and can both be used in a myriad of ways: on bare eyelids, as a topper over other shadows or even through the brows or lashes. (The palette includes a mini spoolie as well as a flat shadow brush and an angled liner brush to meet all your application needs.)
The effect is sensual and subtly festive. Picture it with a glass of bubbly in your hand, gilded flecks catching the light as you blink or tilt your head. So good, right? I have a feeling it’ll be my go-to on the holiday party circuit.
Paume All-in-One Cuticle Cream, $28, mypaume.com SHOP HERE
The nail-strengthening cuticle cream: I first got to know Canadian brand Paume through its hand sanitizer, a pandemic godsend that not only smelled amazing (no lingering stench of cheap tequila) but also didn’t turn your hands into 40-grit sandpaper. (Need to refinish some furniture? No problem, let me just run my palm along your sideboard.) Recently, the brand’s founder, Amy Welsman, turned her attention to our oft-neglected nail beds, launching an all-in-one cream that keeps cuticles soft, hydrated and bacteria-free thanks to emollients derived from safflower oil and ethyl alcohol, which kills 99.99 per cent of germs. (Not so fun fact: Nail infections usually occur when bacteria gets in through tiny cuts in the cuticles.)
It’s also spiked with biotin and plant keratin to strengthen and repair nails overtime. Like Welsman’s sanitizer, it’s got a lovely, uplifting aroma courtesy of essential oils like zesty lemon and orange, herbaceous rosemary, relaxing lavender and woodsy cedar. It’s made in Ontario with 71 per cent of the packaging constructed from previously recycled plastic and, for every unit sold, one plastic unit is pulled out of landfills, waterways or marine environments to be recycled and repurposed. Good for your nails and the planet.
Hairstory New Wash Deep, $59, hairstory.com SHOP HERE
The shampoo that’s not a shampoo: I’d been hearing about this product for a while, a revolutionary way to wash your hair. It was originally created by Michael Gordon, the founder of Bumble and bumble, who felt that shampoos were too harsh on the scalp, drying it out and creating a cycle of overwashing. Basically, when you strip your scalp of its natural protective oils, it responds by producing more sebum, which makes your hair greasier and forces you shampoo it more often, only worsening the problem.
As someone with fine hair that gets oily within a day, I know this cycle intimately. That’s why I was excited to try this. It’s not technically a shampoo as it doesn’t contain any detergents. Instead, it banks on essential oils and fatty acids to trap dirt and grease without disturbing those natural oils on your scalp. It also eliminates the need for conditioner, as Gordon believed the only reason you needed conditioner in the first place was because you’d sucked out all the moisture from your hair with shampoo.
Texture-wise, New Wash is actually much closer to a conditioner than a shampoo as it’s thick and creamy. It also doesn’t lather, so to facilitate an even, all-over application, you’re meant to work it into your roots with a scalp brush. I found this not only worked really well but also felt wonderfully calming. Then, you have to make sure to rinse it out really well. (My hand-held shower head came in handy for this, but I could see rinsing being an issue if your water pressure isn’t the best.) I used the Deep formula (there’s also the original and a richer one for drier hair) and was surprised by how soft my hair felt afterwards without my usual conditioner step. My comb slid right through it. I decided to let it air-dry to get a better picture of the effects. My waves looked light and fluffy, like that of a toddler, and exhibited tons of shine. It can take a while to retrain your scalp to produce less oil but even by day two, I was surprised by how clean my hair still looked. Also worth noting: The formula is biodegradable and the flexible pouch use way less plastic than traditional bottles. You can also get a pump bottle and refill it with the pouches if you prefer.
When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.
Katherine Lalancette is the beauty & lifestyle director of The Kit, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and trends. Reach her on email at kl@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @kik_tweets
