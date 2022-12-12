These are The Kit beauty director Katherine Lalancette’s current product obsessions

Paume All-in-One Cuticle Cream, $28, mypaume.com SHOP HERE

The nail-strengthening cuticle cream: I first got to know Canadian brand Paume through its hand sanitizer, a pandemic godsend that not only smelled amazing (no lingering stench of cheap tequila) but also didn’t turn your hands into 40-grit sandpaper. (Need to refinish some furniture? No problem, let me just run my palm along your sideboard.) Recently, the brand’s founder, Amy Welsman, turned her attention to our oft-neglected nail beds, launching an all-in-one cream that keeps cuticles soft, hydrated and bacteria-free thanks to emollients derived from safflower oil and ethyl alcohol, which kills 99.99 per cent of germs. (Not so fun fact: Nail infections usually occur when bacteria gets in through tiny cuts in the cuticles.)

It’s also spiked with biotin and plant keratin to strengthen and repair nails overtime. Like Welsman’s sanitizer, it’s got a lovely, uplifting aroma courtesy of essential oils like zesty lemon and orange, herbaceous rosemary, relaxing lavender and woodsy cedar. It’s made in Ontario with 71 per cent of the packaging constructed from previously recycled plastic and, for every unit sold, one plastic unit is pulled out of landfills, waterways or marine environments to be recycled and repurposed. Good for your nails and the planet.

Hairstory New Wash Deep, $59

The shampoo that’s not a shampoo: I’d been hearing about this product for a while, a revolutionary way to wash your hair. It was originally created by Michael Gordon, the founder of Bumble and bumble, who felt that shampoos were too harsh on the scalp, drying it out and creating a cycle of overwashing. Basically, when you strip your scalp of its natural protective oils, it responds by producing more sebum, which makes your hair greasier and forces you shampoo it more often, only worsening the problem.

As someone with fine hair that gets oily within a day, I know this cycle intimately. That’s why I was excited to try this. It’s not technically a shampoo as it doesn’t contain any detergents. Instead, it banks on essential oils and fatty acids to trap dirt and grease without disturbing those natural oils on your scalp. It also eliminates the need for conditioner, as Gordon believed the only reason you needed conditioner in the first place was because you’d sucked out all the moisture from your hair with shampoo.

Texture-wise, New Wash is actually much closer to a conditioner than a shampoo as it’s thick and creamy. It also doesn’t lather, so to facilitate an even, all-over application, you’re meant to work it into your roots with a scalp brush. I found this not only worked really well but also felt wonderfully calming. Then, you have to make sure to rinse it out really well. (My hand-held shower head came in handy for this, but I could see rinsing being an issue if your water pressure isn’t the best.) I used the Deep formula (there’s also the original and a richer one for drier hair) and was surprised by how soft my hair felt afterwards without my usual conditioner step. My comb slid right through it. I decided to let it air-dry to get a better picture of the effects. My waves looked light and fluffy, like that of a toddler, and exhibited tons of shine. It can take a while to retrain your scalp to produce less oil but even by day two, I was surprised by how clean my hair still looked. Also worth noting: The formula is biodegradable and the flexible pouch use way less plastic than traditional bottles. You can also get a pump bottle and refill it with the pouches if you prefer.

Katherine Lalancette is the beauty & lifestyle director of The Kit, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and trends. Reach her on email at kl@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @kik_tweets