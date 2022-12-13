First Drive - 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

VANCOUVER - There is an increasingly large swath of Canadian consumers who are keen to the idea of electrifying their daily commute but are not yet ready to dive fully into the realities of relying solely on an all-electric vehicle for their main source of transportation. Whilst modern EV batteries tend to crank out more range than ever before, a lot of people still like the thought of a safety net, preferably one powered by reliable (and familiar) gasoline.
Enter the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), which has a powertrain that blends the best of two worlds. A large battery and a couple of electric motors, which permit gasoline-free driving, can tag team an internal combustion engine and throw any thought of the so-called ‘range anxiety’ out the nearest airlock. Wrap these gubbins in a practical package which appeals to drivers in this country – read: a high-riding SUV with three rows of seats and all-wheel drive – and you’ve a recipe to tick the boxes found on the lists of many car shoppers.
Enter Mitsubishi and their Outlander PHEV. Based on the brand’s most popular (and long-running) nameplate, this all-wheel drive SUV is new for 2023, building on the successes of its predecessor and employing more than a few lessons from a crew of engineers who have been working on all-wheel drive systems since Chrétien’s first term. In other words, they know a thing or two about putting power to all four wheels.
The new Outlander PHEV is powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine working in concert with two electric motors and a 20-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. By itself, the gasser is only good for 131 horsepower but the front and rear electric motors belt out a maximum of 114 and 144 ponies, respectively, meaning the Outlander PHEV is well equipped on paper to take on its competitors. A key difference between the Mitsu and its plug-in hybrid rivals, however (think RAV4 Prime), is in the unique way power is funneled to its four wheels. Gearheads will note the rear motor is more powerful than the front – and, yes, the Outlander can be coaxed into what hoons will call “controlled fun”.
Most PHEVs use their gasoline motor to directly drive the wheels often, with the electric motors stepping in to lessen the load and save a bit of fuel. Mitsubishi takes the opposite tack, often firing the gasoline engine to act as a generator for powering car’s electrified drivetrain guts, meaning power flows through the electric motors far more often than in other PHEVs this author has sampled. The benefits of this approach are twofold: power delivery is more immediate (rather similar to that of an all-electric car, in fact) and it is arguably a more efficient use of energy.
Speaking to the latter, Mitsubishi says the 2023 Outlander PHEV can drive up to 61 km without burning a drop of gasoline, so long as temps are above -10 Celsius, a claim which is believable after a day of running around urban Vancouver and its nearby hills. It was easy to harvest energy using the car’s regenerative braking system, adjustable in intensity via paddles behind the steering wheel. A further help in scavenging precious electrons and refilling the battery appears in the form of Mitsu’s new “Innovative Pedal” party trick, a mode which can be activated via a simple button on the dashboard to allow for even more aggressive regen and slowing of the car when the driver eases off the accelerator pedal.
It’s not quite one-pedal driving as found in some all-electrics since the system will not bring the Outlander to a complete stop, but our use of the feature around town saw the indicated battery range double from 25 km to over 50km during just a short downhill stretch. Highway speeds are possible in EV mode, by the way. Notably, the Outlander PHEV can recharge its battery via a Level 3 DC fast charger (all trims), which is very unique in this segment. That’ll take about 30 minutes. Plugging into a 240V outlet at home or a Level 2 charger will take 6.5 hours.
In terms of energy consumption, we averaged an indicated 4.0L / 100km in and around Vancouver during a day’s drive, taking full advantage of the battery regeneration properties and using EV mode when appropriate but not employing any annoying hypermiling techniques. When the car was running solely on electricity, readouts suggested a consumption of 17.3 kWh/100km, impressive for a vehicle this size. Running costs should be very reasonable, indeed.
If this Outlander is one of the few PHEVs to act like a pure EV in its power delivery, then it is also the only one this author has yet driven which sounds like one as well. An alien whir often accompanied acceleration runs, sounding like an electric motor spooling up and usually drowning out the smooth four-banger. This is largely down to the unique EV-esque power delivery which prioritizes the electric motors and while not wholly unpleasant, one should take an extended test drive in order to accustom their ear to the sound before signing on the dotted line.
Mitsubishi has taken the opportunity of having an electric motor on each end of their Outlander to realize their decades of research into all-wheel drive. Called S-AWC (super all-wheel control), this integrated vehicle dynamics control system blends tools like stability control and yaw control to control tire slip on a per-wheel basis, exercising constant and precise control over each corner of the car. More than just marketing speak, S-AWC permits a smoother drive experience thanks to requiring less manic inputs at the steering wheel due to the system’s fettling of power delivery and braking at each wheel. Bottom line: Hoke could easily take Miss Daisy to church in the Outlander PHEV.
The interior is a pleasant space in which to spend time, featuring solid build quality and materials which would not look or feel out of place in a vehicle costing thousands more. Controls are straightforward which is refreshing in an age when some other electrified vehicles look and feel like an unfinished science project. In fact, the whole atmosphere is one of attentive Japanese hospitality, with our top-rung tester even featuring the likes of massaging seats and easy-connect infotainment. The doorsill tops are a bit narrow for those of us who like resting our elbows there whilst driving, but the floating centre console and its soft padding absolves many of these sins.
Second row passengers will enjoy their own climate controls in all trims save for the base model, along with sliding seating surfaces to open a bit of extra space for feet. Mitsubishi recognizes the standard third row is a kid-only zone and maximizing legroom in the second row comes at the expense of the third. Still, with many Canadian families clamouring for this feature, Mitsu is smart to offer it on this sensibly sized crossover. Cargo space checks in at 950 litres behind the second row, enough for four golf bags and on par with competitors.
It all adds up to an electrified SUV with the ability to offer great economy whilst delivering its power in a very smooth manner. Toss in an SUV body with road presence and all-wheel drive – plus a third row of seats – and Mitsubishi has created a vehicle with Canadian-friendly features ideal for the family who’s ready to partially electrify the family vehicle.
The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.
