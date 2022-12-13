First Drive - 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

VANCOUVER - There is an increasingly large swath of Canadian consumers who are keen to the idea of electrifying their daily commute but are not yet ready to dive fully into the realities of relying solely on an all-electric vehicle for their main source of transportation. Whilst modern EV batteries tend to crank out more range than ever before, a lot of people still like the thought of a safety net, preferably one powered by reliable (and familiar) gasoline.

Enter the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), which has a powertrain that blends the best of two worlds. A large battery and a couple of electric motors, which permit gasoline-free driving, can tag team an internal combustion engine and throw any thought of the so-called ‘range anxiety’ out the nearest airlock. Wrap these gubbins in a practical package which appeals to drivers in this country – read: a high-riding SUV with three rows of seats and all-wheel drive – and you’ve a recipe to tick the boxes found on the lists of many car shoppers.

Enter Mitsubishi and their Outlander PHEV. Based on the brand’s most popular (and long-running) nameplate, this all-wheel drive SUV is new for 2023, building on the successes of its predecessor and employing more than a few lessons from a crew of engineers who have been working on all-wheel drive systems since Chrétien’s first term. In other words, they know a thing or two about putting power to all four wheels.

The new Outlander PHEV is powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine working in concert with two electric motors and a 20-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. By itself, the gasser is only good for 131 horsepower but the front and rear electric motors belt out a maximum of 114 and 144 ponies, respectively, meaning the Outlander PHEV is well equipped on paper to take on its competitors. A key difference between the Mitsu and its plug-in hybrid rivals, however (think RAV4 Prime), is in the unique way power is funneled to its four wheels. Gearheads will note the rear motor is more powerful than the front – and, yes, the Outlander can be coaxed into what hoons will call “controlled fun”.

Most PHEVs use their gasoline motor to directly drive the wheels often, with the electric motors stepping in to lessen the load and save a bit of fuel. Mitsubishi takes the opposite tack, often firing the gasoline engine to act as a generator for powering car’s electrified drivetrain guts, meaning power flows through the electric motors far more often than in other PHEVs this author has sampled. The benefits of this approach are twofold: power delivery is more immediate (rather similar to that of an all-electric car, in fact) and it is arguably a more efficient use of energy.

Speaking to the latter, Mitsubishi says the 2023 Outlander PHEV can drive up to 61 km without burning a drop of gasoline, so long as temps are above -10 Celsius, a claim which is believable after a day of running around urban Vancouver and its nearby hills. It was easy to harvest energy using the car’s regenerative braking system, adjustable in intensity via paddles behind the steering wheel. A further help in scavenging precious electrons and refilling the battery appears in the form of Mitsu’s new “Innovative Pedal” party trick, a mode which can be activated via a simple button on the dashboard to allow for even more aggressive regen and slowing of the car when the driver eases off the accelerator pedal.

It’s not quite one-pedal driving as found in some all-electrics since the system will not bring the Outlander to a complete stop, but our use of the feature around town saw the indicated battery range double from 25 km to over 50km during just a short downhill stretch. Highway speeds are possible in EV mode, by the way. Notably, the Outlander PHEV can recharge its battery via a Level 3 DC fast charger (all trims), which is very unique in this segment. That’ll take about 30 minutes. Plugging into a 240V outlet at home or a Level 2 charger will take 6.5 hours.

In terms of energy consumption, we averaged an indicated 4.0L / 100km in and around Vancouver during a day’s drive, taking full advantage of the battery regeneration properties and using EV mode when appropriate but not employing any annoying hypermiling techniques. When the car was running solely on electricity, readouts suggested a consumption of 17.3 kWh/100km, impressive for a vehicle this size. Running costs should be very reasonable, indeed.