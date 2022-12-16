I’m an atheist, but I fell in love with the spirituality and magic of Quito, Ecuador’s capital

Quito is a city full of churches, and wherever I travel in the world, I love to check out places of worship for their history and art, though not because I feel any sense of religious belief and wonder — I haven’t believed in any kind of a god since puberty.

But when we explored the baroque masterpiece Iglesia de la Compañía de Jesús, whose interior is gilded with 23-carat gold leaf, the connections that locals held to this sacred space shook me. A well-dressed woman openly cried and gestured to heaven in one pew, and as I admired a shrine, a man sunk down on the mahogany kneeler and prayed aloud. These were not silent monuments but places of raw emotion.

A sense of the transcendent seemed to infuse even the city’s modern attractions: In a darkened room at the Casa Agave, a rather flashy distillery that makes an agave-based spirit, Miske, we were encouraged to hold an obsidian orb while the guide shook a rainmaker above our heads to learn the ceremonial significance of the base spirit to the local people. Usually I’d be rolling my eyes at something this woo-woo, but here it seemed right, and I closed my eyes and leaned into the experience.

Later, in one of the city’s earliest buildings, converted into a series of bright, airy galleries, I adored touring the Casa del Alabado, the pre-Columbian art museum. As Sara Alhue, a brilliant young educator and investigator, showed me around, I was riveted by her theories on how magic and ritual were examples of early technology.

In a room dedicated to shamanistic relics, Alhue told me that although the museum depicted shamans as mostly male, she believed the religious and political leaders before the Incas invaded in 1463 were more likely women. I was fascinated by her explanations of pre-Columbian civilizations, and how their traditions and healing survived to this day despite the Spanish later killing those found to practice them.

I had travelled to Quito with the initial aim of experiencing the fledgling culinary scene, so I’d be remiss not to mention that the food is wonderful — I was served food of the mountains (lamb from the Andes), the jungle (fruits I’d never tasted before, such as naranjilla from the Amazon) and the sea (including a mind-blowing Galapagos seaweed with coconut sauce and black garlic dessert at Nuema restaurant).

As a food destination, Quito is delightful. But when I return, it will be because of how the city made me feel, inspiring me to explore with a heightened sense of wonder. Quito holds a magic I didn’t expect, and I’ve only just started to understand it.

Lola Augustine Brown travelled as a guest of Quito Turismo, which did not review or approve this article.

If you go

How to get there: There is no non-stop flight option from Toronto to Quito, but multiple airlines (including United, Copa and Avianca) fly YYZ to UIO with one stop in between.

Where to stay: In the heart of Old Town, Hotel Mama Cuchara by Art Hotels offers a luxurious stay with beautifully appointed rooms, attentive staff, and fantastic food served in a bright, art-filled courtyard.

Where to dine: At Aura, the restaurant from “MasterChef Ecuador” judge Quique Sempere, expect a modern take on Ecuador’s traditional flavours. The country’s distinctive cuisine and biodiversity are on the avant-garde tasting menu at Nuema, ranked one of Latin America’s top spots by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. The exciting Urko, in chef Daniel Maldonado’s backyard, also offers superb tasting menus featuring seasonal Ecuadorian ingredients.

What else to do: Tour Casa Museo Guayasamín, the home-turned-museum of Ecuador’s most acclaimed painter, Oswaldo Guayasamín. You’ll find stunning artworks depicting abstract scenes of the city, as well as a huge collection of religious icons and artifacts from the 15th century.