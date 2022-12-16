First Drive - 2023 Toyota Prius

Toyota has also added one of the best EV tricks to the Prius as part of the car's Electronically Controlled Braking system. The system does a better job of managing the transition between friction and regenerative braking but also incorporates adaptive regenerative braking. Lift off the accelerator as you travel downhill or approach a slower vehicle and the Prius will slow itself using regeneration.

The system can't stop the car, but it will bring it from city speeds to a walking pace, matching the deceleration of the vehicle in front of you. This adaptive regen is still not offered on every EV, and this is the first hybrid we've seen with the trick. Not sold as a safety feature, it's small touches like this that make the car less stressful to drive around town and in a slow-moving traffic jam.

Ride and handling are also improved. Despite the low-profile rubber, this is a generally comfortable car in town and on the highway. The steering offers little feel as to what's happening at pavement level but is well-weighted for both highway driving and low-speed maneuvers.

With every successive generation, we expect a more fuel-efficient Prius. Toyota says this one manages that, though it doesn't use less gas than the old one. It doesn't even use less than a Corolla Hybrid. How is it more efficient then? Because it's larger and more powerful but has the same 4.8 L/100 km combined consumption rating. We can't help but think that trading the standard 19-inch wheels for something a bit smaller would have sacrificed some style but boosted that figure.

Inside, the 2023 Toyota Prius is a much more upmarket model than the car it replaces. Less economy car and more entry premium. That means materials that look more expensive and more refined. More pleasant to the eyes and touch. Even the controls have a solid feel that the previous-generation car was lacking. It's not a $25,000 car anymore, this one will start in the high $30k range and the dash reflects that.

There are some trade-offs in the cabin, of course. That elegant roofline, for example, isn't good for passenger space or visibility. The long rear-leaning A-pillars create longer blind spots. For me, enough to hide multiple lanes of traffic at a four-way stop or other intersections. In the back seat, it cuts significantly into headroom. The top of the roof bubble is between the front and rear seats, so no passengers get to take advantage of maximum space. Six-footers are probably not going to be happy for anything more than a short trip. Tall or long-torso riders won't be happy if your taxi shows up and it's one of these.

Toyota's oddball centre gauge cluster is gone, replaced by a 7.0-inch screen that sits high up on the dash directly in front of the driver. The screen shows speed, hybrid information, and nav or audio details, and offers high levels of customization. Taking advantage of the glare-free display not needing a bezel, the new layout gives the driver the same eyes-on-the-road benefits of the old centre screen without the strange centre pod.

The screen isn't the only thing Toyota does to help the driver watch the road. That blue light strip in the dash is on steady state in normal driving. If you're stopped at a light and the traffic ahead pulls away the strip flashes. A little Easter egg that lets you know that it is time to go. And time to stop looking at your phone behind the wheel.

XLE-trim has a centre screen measuring 8.0-inches across, Limited comes with a 12.3-inch unit. Either way, you get wireless versions of both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Toyota's latest multimedia system with voice control. The natural speech system can handle plenty of tasks, even turning on the wipers if you don't want to reach for the stalk.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is standard on all grades of the Prius. It comes with a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, full-speed radar cruise, lane departure with steering assist, road sign indicators, and a few other handy bits of kit. Front and rear park assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alerts are included with both trims headed to Canada, while Limited adds a panoramic camera view.

The 2023 Toyota Prius will be able to park and un-park itself from both parallel and perpendicular spaces. Phone-as-key will also be offered, letting drivers get in and start the car with their smartphones and share access with other users.

This is the biggest shakeup of the Toyota Prius since the model was first introduced. It's now a stylish and upmarket car, but that poses an all-new set of challenges. It's now ten grand more than a Corolla Hybrid and priced right on top of a RAV4 Hybrid. Toyota is banking that buyers still want cars and that this new model will see sales much higher than the car it replaces when it hits dealers early next year.

We're not confident that Toyota will find that many sedan buyers no matter how good the car is. We are sure, though, that with the new Prius, Toyota has made a darned good effort to try and bring people back into the sedan instead of a larger and more wasteful crossover.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.