These shoes are ready to party

A block heel and ankle strap makes these shoes comfy and sensible. Rhinestones make them memorable.

Amina Muaddi shoes, $1,405, thebay.com SHOP HERE

This inventive heel, dubbed the “Martini spoon” by the brand, mixes fashion and function. Consider us stirred, not shaken.

Mach & Mach shoes, $1,410, farfetch.com SHOP HERE

Yes, it’s neon leather and a crystal embellished bow, but the kitten heel lowers the bar to entry — you could even wear them with jeans.

Cult Gaia shoes, $870, cultgaia.com SHOP HERE

What could be more dance-floor-ready than sparkly sandals with three disco balls stacked on the heel?

