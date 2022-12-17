We’re calling it — this is the year’s hottest decor trend

For Mohar, the real fun was in making the “Maidenhair” paper, striking floral garlands punctuated by antlers. In its original form, this was about 50 feet long; Fine & Dandy Co. then translated it into wallpaper form.

“I was crawling all over the floor gluing the huge cut-out flowers down,” recalls Mohar. “I covered the whole piece with see-through Japanese rice paper and then doubled the images to give it depth and a shadow effect. It was an awesome challenge and I’m sure I cried at least once making it,” she says with a laugh. “That’s love.”

And speaking of wallpaper and crying? Unless you’ve got enormous patience and an appetite for frustration, decorator Dolan firmly recommends you leave the hanging to the professionals. (Even peel-and-stick options, she says, which are great if you’re on a budget, can be really tricky to get right.)

“Professional installation is worth every penny,” says Dolan, pointing out that these pros can help you decide how much you need to order.

Intrigued, but not sure where to start? Mohar says to follow your heart. “Have fun with it! Pick something you love and get inspired.”

Good on paper: Joanne Dolan’s expert tips

1. Start small

Powder rooms — or other smaller spaces, like offices — are a good place to begin experimenting, says Dolan. Textured papers, which add “something” to a wall without pattern and look solid from afar, are another good choice for neophytes. If you do go with a patterned paper, match the scale of that to the size of the room, i.e. large patterns for larger rooms.

2. Avoid open concept spaces

If you’re someone whose main living space is open concept — like a modern condo, for example — Dolan doesn’t generally recommend wallpapering, unless you use a textured paper. “You probably have a bunch of bulkheads, windows or oddities you have to work around,” she says. “Wallpaper is best used in a more delineated space, a room that doesn’t bleed into another one.”

3. Be wary of geometric patterns

“Sometimes a striped paper can give you a headache in a smaller space,” says Dolan. “As they say on TV, it buzzes.” As a related aside: Always order samples before you buy, especially online. “You need to see how everything — drapery, carpeting — works together in the room.”

4. Choose the right texture for the space

If you’re papering a high traffic area or one where things might get wet (like an entrance hall or a bathroom), Dolan says it’s important to match the paper’s texture accordingly. “If you use a silk or a grasscloth, it’s just not going to be the right space for that,” she says of these more delicate materials. “You’d want to look at something like a vinyl wallpaper, which are much more durable.”

5. Say no to statement walls

“I’m anti-accent wall,” says Dolan. “I firmly believe you should put it on all the walls.” After all, if you love the wallpaper enough to use it on one wall, why not put it everywhere?

Shop the look: Three excellent purveyors of patterned paper

This British brand leads the charge when it comes to exuberant florals and opulent colour stories. This “Artemis” print — inspired by legendary Vogue editor Diana Vreeland’s home decor — is a cult classic.

House of Hackney Artemis wallpaper, from $340, newwall.com

This affordable brand allows you to upload your own custom image for your wallpaper — or you can pick from one of their own existing designs, like this “swaying reed” pattern for an understated mural moment.

Rebel Walls Swaying Reed wallpaper, $7.43/square foot, rebelwalls.com

This Toronto-based wallcovering company — who recently collaborated with artist Loraine Mohair — offers its papers in two “grades,” with one being specifically designed for high-traffic areas.

Fine & Dandy Co. Persephone wallpaper, $528 for the mural, fineanddandycompany.com