Should this 28-year-old Toronto graphic designer splurge on her wedding, or save for a globe-trotting future?

She mentions being hesitant about having a big wedding given the cost. Wedding gift guidelines and statistics vary widely, but a 2019 pre-pandemic survey based on more than 1,000 responses found the average wedding gift was $145 per person. Given the cost-of-living increases as of late and the potential of a recession in 2023, it may be advisable to count on smaller gifts while hoping for the best. That will help a couple plan their wedding budget and estimate a potential shortfall that may fall on them. Money tends to be one of the major things that couples fight about, so going into debt or depleting all your savings to throw a big party for a few hours should be something couples reflect on before committing to do.

Carmen laments on the cost of holiday gifts in December and it drives home an important budgeting consideration. If people are likely to spend more money at certain times of the year like the holidays, or for travel over the winter or activities over the summer, you can plan out your annual spending somewhat. That is, put aside money over the course of the year for those more expensive months and skim savings right out of your chequing account into a savings account. It can be easier to then cover those expenses with money that has already been put aside instead of spent previously on discretionary expenses, simply because the money was in your account. You can do the same for home or car repairs, dental and medical expenses, and other sporadic, larger expenses. It can be easier to save all year than playing catch-up after the fact to pay off your credit card bills.

Results: She spent more. Spending in week one: $199. Spending in week two: $368.

How she thinks she did: Carmen says the last few weeks are not a good reflection of her usual spending habits.

While she says December is usually a month when she spends more than usual, this year’s holiday season is much pricier than she expected.

“I can’t believe how expensive literally everything is, so I wasn’t anticipating the cost,” Carmen says. “Gifts and parties definitely cost way more this year.”

Take-aways: Carmen says she found Heath’s advice extremely valuable, “especially the breakdown of how much gifts and weddings can cost.”

“Depleting all our savings to throw a big party is quite silly. I’d rather save to go on an adventure somewhere,” Carmen says.

She says she’ll consider what Heath said about being a potential homeowner one day, but right now the couple is “set on travelling and not being tied down.”

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca