What can I do before the end of the year to reduce my 2022 taxes?

Tax-filing season is fast approaching, and you may still have time to take advantage of certain credits.

The truth is 2022 was a bit of a boring year when it comes new tax saving goodies, says Jason Heath, managing partner at Objective Financial Partners. There aren’t a slew of new credits and adjustments.

Nonetheless, here are a few notable changes to keep in mind.

Both federal and Ontario income tax brackets saw slight changes.

For example, a tax rate of 5.05 per cent applies to the first $46,226 of annual income earned in 2022. That is up $1,084 from a taxable income of $45,142 in 2021.

And the Home Buyers’ Tax Credit, which has been around since 2009, doubled for 2022, Heath says. Previously, you could claim a maximum of $5,000 to get a 15 per cent tax rebate, or $750. That has doubled for 2022 to $10,000.

“So if you bought your first home in 2022, you can save up to $1,500 in tax,” says Heath.

Another change is related to medical expenses. As part of the federal budget, you can now claim certain surrogacy and donor expenses incurred in Canada for a medical expense tax credit, says Heath.

If you’re still deciding on holiday plans, consider a staycation in the province. The temporary Ontario Staycation Credit lets you claim up to 20 per cent of eligible expenses, which can include a hotel, cottage or campground, as long as the stay is booked between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. The provincial credit lets you claim up to $1,000 as an individual, or up to $2,000 as a family.

One thing to note about booking a short-term vacation rental is that if you didn’t pay GST/HST on the accommodation, it’s not eligible for the credit, says Heath.