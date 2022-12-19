'Return it': Health Canada issues recall on certain Christmas lights due to electric shock hazard

Health Canada is issuing a recall for Christmas lights due to a shocking hazard.

This recall involves the H for Happy™ 50- Count LED Basic Christmas String Lights in White for indoor use only. The affected products have a total length of 12.8ft (3.9 meters). The UPC code on the box is 4 44250 05413 8 and the model number is WH22-57432-LIT.

Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program determined that the product may pose an electric shock hazard to consumers.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled decorative lighting strings and return it to any Bed Bath & Beyond location for a refund,” Health Canada said in its recall.