Arriving at Corrour, Scotland’s highest and most remote railway station, calls to mind an entrenched battleground. The comparison is fitting: during the mid-18th century, in Rannoch Moor, about 16 kilometres south, soldiers were employed to dig ditches in an attempt to drain excess water and render the land suitable for cropping.

It was, ultimately, a fool’s errand. The moors are more water than land, a vast labyrinth of streams and canals separated by tussocks of grass and spongy swatches of heather. My visit this fall held more promise, and the remoteness was diminished by my carrying everything I needed: a map, a sack of kindling, enough food for two days, and a fiddle.

People take all manner of strange accoutrements with them when hiking, but my fiddle served a purpose. On a recent visit to a small mountain hut — known in Scotland as a bothy — on the battered northwestern headland of Cape Wrath, I had come upon a poster for “the World’s Most Exclusive Club.”

JOIN THE LOCH CHIARAIN FIDDLERS, the poster read, over the requirements for membership: spend a night at the Loch Chiarain bothy deep in the Central Highlands; play a fiddle tune at the bothy; and drink (at least) a dram of Islay malt whisky. You needed to be a hiker, fiddler and drinker. What trio could be more Scottish than that?

I disembarked alone at Corrour and watched the train shunt and move on toward Loch Treig, and Fort William beyond. Hoisting my bag of wood and snapping my oilskin jacket tightly shut, I strode out into the moor on a muddy 12-inch stalker’s path, on my way to join the most exclusive club in the world.

In late September, the purple was off the heather and the sky was low and grey. Occasional shaggy clumps of cloud skirted damply over the land, covering everything in a cold layer of mist. The pyramidal mountain of Leum Uilleim emerged momentarily from the gloom before disappearing behind another hazy curtain. Around me, the mottled oranges, purples and browns of the landscape blended into a tarnished copper. I felt myself to be but a flea on the haunch of a great hyena.

It was rutting season for the red deer, and the roars of stags filled the glen, inviting the hinds scattered across the moor. Cresting a knoll, I passed so near the three bucks, their breath was visible in the dimness, their antlers like dark bone lightning.

After three hours of tramping, my destination came into view. Loch Chiarain looked still and grey and depthless, and along its southern shores was the hut, a wisp of white smoke rising from its chimney.

Bothies like this, nothing but four thick stone walls and a slate roof, are dotted all over the Scottish countryside. Built at the turn of the 20th century, the Loch Chiarain bothy was meant to provide shelter and warmth for crofters and hunters who padded the nearby estate tending sheep and looking for stags. Now it is free and open year-round to anyone in need of a dry place to rest. Self-sufficiency is as key now as it was then — the nearest food is at Kinlochleven, some 11 kilometres away over patchy moorland.

I skirted along the edge of the loch, which at times breached its banks and lapped over the trail. Nearing the bothy, I caught the bright plunking of fiddle strings. As I opened the door, the sound stopped with a call of “That’d be you, J.R.?”