Two vacations rolled into one? Yes please. On a cruise, I discovered the best way to bike Croatia is by boat

Neither was a Backroads guide. We had two of them, Anja Sorsak and Zala Kham, who grew up in nearby Slovenia. The duo cycled and sailed with us, happily sharing their knowledge about this complicated slice of the Balkans, known for most of the 20th century as Yugoslavia. Other Backroads staff — the “night ninjas,” as Sorsak called them — travelled by land in support vans, making sure our fleet of custom-fit titanium bikes was ready and waiting at each destination.

Most guests opted to ride e-bikes, or electric-assist bikes. These increasingly popular machines come with motors that help propel cyclists as they pedal up hills and mountains, the kind of terrain that accounts for a lot of Croatia’s rugged good looks.

Electric bikes enabled the oldest couple on the trip, septuagenarians Jordan and Kathleen Luke of Virginia, to finally scratch this itinerary off their bucket list.

“We’d wanted to do Croatia for a long time, but we were put off by the hills,” said Kathleen, who’s been on more than 20 Backroads trips. “E-bikes extended our riding life by at least 10 years.”

I rode a regular bike, often shifting all the way down to granny gear to make it up steeper sections. The prize at the summit usually came in the form of sweeping views of red tile roofs and craggy mountains plunging into the Adriatic. After a particularly tough climb in the bucolic Konavle region at the southern tip of Croatia, the reward was a tasty fig and boisterous applause from a friendly guy running a roadside farm stand.

We took a break from the bike in the tiny country of Montenegro. That day’s outdoor adventure called for a 10-kilometre hike high in the hills. I counted more pomegranates than people on the trail. The path led us to a rocky perch for goosebump-inducing views of the mountain-ringed Bay of Kotor, which managed to look even more dramatic that evening as our ship did a slow roll out of this fjordlike landscape at sunset.

Cycling upwards of 45 kilometres a day still left time for exploring in port before getting back on the boat. Local guides took our group on walking tours in bustling Split, where we poked around the sprawling remains of Diocletian’s Palace, and the walled city of Dubrovnik, the Pearl of the Adriatic that featured prominently in “Game of Thrones.” Our guide, who was a location scout for the HBO series, showed us the baroque Jesuit Stairs, where a naked Cersei commenced her infamous walk of shame.

These tourist hot spots were worthy visits, but I preferred the tranquility of the countryside, where we often ended up for lunch. At a family-run joint in the Dalmatian hinterland, long tables with bowls of figs, fried dough and bottles of grappa-like rakija greeted us after a 37-kilometre ride. Platters of prosciutto and cheese were followed by more platters, this time stocked with veal, rooster and potatoes cooked for hours under a dome covered in hot coals. On the Istrian peninsula in north Croatia, we passed around toothsome pljukanci, a hand-rolled pasta that’s a regional specialty.

I never shied away from second helpings, given the calories we were torching on the bike. That same logic served me well at a gelato shop on sunny Hvar, where our group gathered for an afternoon ice cream break. I couldn’t decide between pistachio and lavender.

“Get both,” Kham said.

I did. And the two flavours paired perfectly. Just like biking and cruising.

Lori Rackl travelled as a guest of Backroads, which did not review or approve this article.

Just the facts

When: In 2023, Backroads will offer three Venice-to-Croatia ocean cruise bike tours. Two trips are for couples, friends and solo travellers: June 7 to 14 and Aug. 29 to Sept. 5. A third departure, Aug. 20 to 27, is aimed at families with children ages 20-plus.

Where: The cruises start and end in Venice, with ports of call in Croatia and Montenegro.

How much: The eight-day trips start from $9,499 (U.S.) per person, based on double occupancy.