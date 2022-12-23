Can a luxury resort be truly sustainable? A Canadian-founded off-the-grid project in the Caribbean wants to ‘push the limit of what can be done’

It’s highly unusual that a tour of a luxury resort would begin in a basement room with plain grey walls and a grey tile floor. But Daniel Langlois is an unusual man, and Coulibri Ridge, which he co-owns with his life partner, Dominique Marchand, is an unusual property.

The unadorned room is the heart of the Canadian duo’s newly launched eco-resort, located on the Caribbean island nation of Dominica, near the village of Soufrière. The space is lined with dozens of efficient AGM batteries, which store the power generated by the solar panels atop every resort building; a bank of computers monitors and regulates the energy supply.

A project 15 years in the making and formally opened in October 2022, the 14-suite resort takes its commitment to sustainability further than most: It’s entirely off the grid, running primarily on its own solar power, although there are also two wind turbines on the property.

The attention to sustainability goes beyond energy. There is no fresh water source on the property, so there are underground cisterns to hold 200,000 gallons of rainwater, collected off the roofs, which are designed for maximum water capture.

“I designed everything,” says Langlois, who founded Softimage, a Montreal-based maker of 3D animation software for the movie industry, before venturing into the hospitality world. No architects were hired for this project, but since Dominica is home to nine active volcanoes, structural engineers were enlisted to ensure earthquake-resistant construction.

The buildings and walkways are constructed of reinforced concrete (the material most likely to withstand earthquakes), and faced with five-inch-thick volcanic stone, shaped by local workers (largely from neighbouring towns and villages).

The suites, ranging from 930 to 1,550 square feet, have features like motion-sensor lighting, timed water faucets, entirely recyclable cosmetic amenities, and no single-use plastic anywhere.

Beyond the eco-minded design, none of the details that define “upscale” are missing. The suites are furnished with recycled teak from the area; guests arrive to find their kitchen islands and refrigerators stocked with goodies; every suite has a huge patio overlooking mountains, sea or both. Several suites have their own plunge pools, while others can access one of the large infinity pools. There’s also a spa, a yoga pavilion and a gym.

At the resort’s two excellent restaurants, the menus change daily, although it’s a guarantee they will feature local produce, like fruit from the neighbouring pineapple farm. Still to come, says Marchand, is a “noncirculating, organic hydroponic garden,” which will need no electricity or pumps. The crops will be grown on a netted “raft” using only an initial application of nutrient-rich water.

Langlois and Marchand originally purchased only 1.5 acres for the project, but added adjacent properties every time the opportunity came up. Today, Coulibri Ridge covers 285 acres and includes archeological sites dating back to the Indigenous people of Dominica, as well as the ruins of an old mill, once dependent on the work of slaves. Marchand acknowledges that history with due solemnity, promising to protect these sites.