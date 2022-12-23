At this beautiful, new Amsterdam boutique hotel, you can pretend you have your own parkside pied-à-terre

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

Amsterdam’s first big municipal park, Oosterpark, is a lush spot known for its sculpture gardens, historic monuments and large population of wild birds. Now, right by the peaceful green space, you can check into the new Pillows Maurits at the Park, which opened last month, turning a historic 1908 university building into a luxury hotel. It’s the latest from Pillows Hotels, noted for its elegant, residential-style boutique properties in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The space: There are 88 guest rooms and suites, ranging from 215 to about 750 square feet. The interiors are minimalist, with whites and creams setting the serene tone, along with delicately coloured artwork and metal finishings. The Pillows Suites and the Pillows Grand Suite have a separate seating area, while the latter also has a beautiful piano to play. For a more spacious place to relax, guests also have access to the Living, a 24/7 private lounge complete with a library and complimentary drinks and sweets.

The dining: At VanOost, helmed by chef Floris van Straalen, guests can try fine dining menus like “Expressions by Floris,” an eight-course meal inspired by cuisine from around the world, or the eight-course “Avant Garden,” with experimental vegetarian fare. For à la carte dining and outdoor seating, head to Spring Cafe Brasserie, which offers dishes like burrata with beetroots, or roasted cod with white beans, mussels and chorizo sauce.