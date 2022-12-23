How can I make my old black dress feel new for New Year’s? Ask The Kit

“I’m very excited about going to a New Year’s Eve party this year. I know people will be dressing up. I made a vow to rewear my fancy clothes, for both environmental and financial reasons, but my go-to long-sleeve black dress is crying out for some dressing up. What will make my old dress look modern and fresh?”

Rhiannon, Toronto

I think this is my favourite question of the year. Your idea appeals to me so much, Rhiannon (also, excellent name). Real people rewear their best pieces all the time, and I’m so glad celebrities and royals do as well these days.

A black dress is “a brilliant blank canvas,” says Nicholas Mellamphy, Toronto’s king of dress-up. The founder of private shopping haven Cabine in Yorkville, Mellamphy has dressed la crème of Toronto (and N.Y.C., L.A. and Paris) society and celebrity. This fall, he worked with Kate Beckinsale on her fabulous accessories for TIFF.

Mellamphy believes in suffering for fashion. “If you are too comfortable in your New Year’s Eve outfit, start again! That’s my mission statement,” he declares, bemoaning the pandemic era as a “terrible period of comfort dressing!”

Fashion hyperbole aside, he is right. It’s time to deck the halls! “People are wary of investing in a new dress, wondering if they are going to get their money’s worth out of it,” he says. “So I’ve been concentrating on accessories.” He quotes Shirley MacLaine’s “Steel Magnolias” line: “The only thing that separates us from the animals is our ability to accessorize.”

Mellamphy’s first transformative idea is the pin. Yes, pin, not brooch, because both men and women wear pins and “brooch sounds outdated. I wore a pin on my tuxedo lapel to the CAFA awards. It just needed something.” Pins can be found at all price points and are terrific vintage finds — Mellamphy thinks their comeback is due in part to young thrift shoppers unearthing treasures. But his top pin designer pick is Canadian Alan Anderson, who made a large dragonfly pin that Mellamphy sold to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’” Sutton Stracke. “That is a statement on the shoulder of a black dress.”

Jewelry works, too: Mellamphy prefers a classic stud earring. For necklaces, he says, “I like things that are a bit tighter to the neck.” He points to a fantasy necklace from Tiffany’s HardWear collection, made of heavy chain links. “That’s my inspiration right now. It’s extravagant but almost casual.” You could easily replicate that chunky chain look with a costume jewelry piece.

Where Mellamphy suggests going all out is on the shoes. “Your shoes should be the whole New Year’s Eve party!” He sends me a flurry of links to dream shoes in soaring colours as we are talking, and I whip through the feathery and velvet confections — a killer retro silver pair from Aquazzura looks like golden age star Carole Lombard might leap out of my phone in them. “You are stepping into a new year, step up your shoe game!” Mellamphy cries.

Next, I chat with Toronto stylist Rita Liefhebber. As senior style director for Jenny Bird, she spends a great deal of time thinking about how jewelry can elevate our looks. Her top advice: “I love pairing a bold earring with a bold bracelet and no necklace; it’s balanced,” she says. Specifically, “a chunky hoop or drop earring, but not too long. Something like the Tome hoops or Nouveau Puff earrings from Jenny Bird.” She is a big fan of a chunky cuff and often wears two at a time for maximum impact.