Can this producer wipe out his debts and start pursuing his Rockies dream?

I note his week of tracking expenses included eating out or ordering delivery seven times, three trips to the bar, and cannabis and vape supplies. That is a lot of discretionary spending for someone who is trying to cut back. If he wants to get rid of his $10,000 credit card and student debt that has been rising this past year, he is going to have to reduce spending even more or find a way to increase his income. Lower spending or higher earnings are the only two options to boost your cash flow.

It sounds like he works in a profession where he might be able to freelance, subject to his employment contract. That may be a consideration for 2023. He also notes that he goes into the studio mainly because his internet connection at home is too slow. The cost of faster internet at home may be less than ride-sharing or public transit costs, grabbing takeout midday, and the lost time he could spend doing freelance work. Internet access fees are also tax deductible for an employee who works primarily from home.

Malik may want to set a specific goal for becoming debt-free so he can work toward his long-term goals. If he wants to be debt-free by this time next year, for example, he may need to cut $1,000 per month from his spending. Whatever the target is, he needs to be conscious about not pulling out his credit card and going further into debt. That may involve limiting his discretionary spending each week or even each day to a certain limit that he might literally need to put into his wallet and stick to, so he can stay on track.

It bears mentioning that Malik’s current $1,900 rent is equivalent to a mortgage payment on about a $300,000 mortgage, but home ownership requires a down payment over and above and also comes with ancillary costs like property tax, home insurance, and repairs and maintenance. If he wants to buy a place in the Rockies, or anywhere for that matter, he is going to need to find extra cash flow from somewhere in his budget to pay down debt and eventually have the funds to cover those higher costs.

Results He spent more. Spending in week one: $557. Spending in week two: $864.75

How he thinks he did Christmas shopping pushed Malik’s total higher, and with the holidays so close, it’s hard to cut back on that spending.

Take-aways Malik said rising cost of living will continue to make it difficult for him to save but he will make an effort to apply Heath’s advice moving forward.

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca