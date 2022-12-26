One cancelled flight, six days of waiting, but home for Christmas

LLOYDMINSTER, Sask. - Louie Madlang says he’s happy to be celebrating Christmas with his son and daughter one day late after it took him six days to travel from Vancouver to Lloydminster, Sask.

Madlang, his wife, and five extended family members including three young kids, were part of the throngs of travellers stuck at the Vancouver International Airport when winter storms forced the cancellations of hundreds of flights.

It would be days -- including several sleeping on the floor of the airport -- before they were able to get on a flight to Edmonton Christmas afternoon and then drive several hours, arriving home at 8 p.m. that night.

Madlang says there were times when he didn’t think they were going to make it home in time for Christmas but now that “the long wait is over” he is happy.