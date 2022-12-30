As we wander through FAC’s auditoriums, galleries and outdoor spaces, I encounter a wide variety of genres and musicians, from a modern jazz group to an up-and-coming rapper. As the hours go on, DJs take to the stages, and the dance floors fill with trendy habaneros and in-the-know foreigners.

I spend the next day getting lost in Old Havana, haphazardly guided by music. I pop into La Lluvia de Oro, an old-school bar on pedestrian Obispo Street, which has live music in the afternoons. Some friendly locals invite me to join their table, and despite my rusty Spanish, I learn they are musicians, too. Back in the street, I meet Hector, yet another musician. Our conversation is interrupted by the booming congas of an approaching sopa band encircled by costumed dancers on stilts.

That night, Gelen Cervantes Rodriguez, another Havana Music Tours guide and ISA graduate, accompanies me to a concert at the Anfiteatro de la Habana, a Greek-style open-air theatre. I’m in luck: internationally acclaimed Afro-Cuban musician Alain Pérez is headlining. Although now living in Spain, Pérez is proud of his roots — as the Cubans are of him, evidenced by their exuberant response to his energetic performance.

“Young people today want to make fusion, mixing Cuban music with jazz, rap and R&B,” Rodriguez tells me between songs. A French horn player for the Cuban National Band, she also loves singing and one day hopes to put out a fusion Cuban album. As we leave, our cheeks are planted with besos from Rodriguez’s musician friends, making me feel like a part of Havana’s musical community, at least for a night.

The next day I take Chambers’ advice and venture to El Callejón de Hamel. Created by artist Salvador Gonzáles Escalona in the 1990s, the colourful lane, full of murals, mosaics and sculptures, is now a community initiative offering art workshops and music activities.

One of these is a rumba concert held every Sunday at noon. As I sit next to the conga players, their thundering tumbao rhythm vibrates through me, right down to my tapping toes. I’m mesmerized as dancers, wearing traditional Cuban clothing as well as Egungun costumes, used by West African Yuroba people to depict the spirits of departed ancestors, join in.

My immersion into Cuban music has exceeded my initial expectations, but what about my longing for the Buena Vista Social Club? Many of its members have sadly since passed away — but not all.

As I climb the stairs to the Legendarios del Guajirito, my excitement mounts. Founded in 2013, the social and cultural project is dedicated to preserving traditional Cuban music and brings together several living legends, including former members of the Buena Vista Social Club and the band Afro-Cuban All Stars.

I come for the dinner and show, wanting to take in the complete experience, and I don’t regret it. The artists’ passion, talent and sense of humour have us all seduced. By the end, the whole audience is cha cha cha-ing on stage.

“There is no other show like ours,” Maida Mitchell, former star of the Tropicana Club, tells me in a post-performance chat. “As one of the project’s founders, I’m very proud. When it was created, we didn’t have the resources or equipment to get it off the ground. We put our energies together to make it happen.”

“We have a responsibility to defend Cuban traditions,” adds Gabriel (Tito) Gomez, who, at 45, is the youngest member of the group. “Every night is a fight.”

The Legendarios del Guajirito, the modern-day Buena Vista Social Club, and all the other artists I’ve met are contributing to the same battle: to keep Cuban music alive and share it with the world.

Travel experiences were provided to Lily Heise by Havana Music Tours, which did not review or approve this article.